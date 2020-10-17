KITCHENER -- Waterloo Regional Police Service have arrested a male in connection to a fatal Cambridge shooting.

Police tweeted that an arrest had been made just before 9:30 Sunday evening.

They did not confirm if the person arrested was 18-year-old Alex Resendes, who was wanted for second-degree murder in connection to the incident.

WRPS were called to a home on Birkinshaw Road Saturday night for reports of shots fired. Police later added the call came from inside the home.

A 19-year-old was reportedly found by police at the scene with gunshot wounds and pronounced dead.

"Many people were terrified," said Isabella Kik, a Cambridge resident who lives nearby.

"Everyone was asking what the heck is going on? Are we safe?"

Neighbours who didn't wish to be identified tell CTV News they didn't hear anything anything at the time of the shooting as well.

"I feel terrible because this shouldn't happen to anyone," said Kik. "No family should have to go through this."

Police said the suspect and victim, who has not been identified, were known to each other, but did not say what they think happened before the shooting.

Officials are thanking the community for calling with information to help with the investigation.

WRPS told CTV News at the scene this is the 12th shooting and seventh homicide of 2020.

