Council received its latest LRT vehicle update at Wednesday night’s meeting.

The first LRT vehicle equipped with on-board equipment was shipped two days prior, and should arrive in the region early next week.

Radios, antennas, and systems that control gates, crossings and traffic signals were installed in Kingston before being sent to Waterloo Region.

Councillor Tom Galloway said there is a shift in focus now, since most of the training on the tracks has been completed using the eight vehicles that had already arrived.

“The testing will turn to making sure the vehicles are communicating to the control centre and the signals along the route,” he said.

Five vehicles remain in Kingston and should be shipped in the coming months.

The hope is that they will all be outfitted with their on-board equipment as well.

Upcoming community events will host train cars for the public to begin familiarizing themselves with their systems.

“We will have staff there speaking about what you have to do to be safe around the train, and part of it is just to get the trains out in the public,” said Thomas Schmidt, the region’s Commissioner of Transportation.

The ION is scheduled to begin operation in December.