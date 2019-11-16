

Zayn Jinah , CTV Kitchener





GUELPH – A Guelph group called A Little Relief threw a Christmas party for an entire apartment building on Saturday.

The group is already known for delivering toy hampers to families in need. The party was a first-time addition to that initiative.

A Little Relief has been giving out toy hampers since 2016. Families in need reach out on social media with a wish list. And as the number of families grows, so does the number of donors.

"Anyone with children could pre-register and they could pick three toys each for their kids," says A Little Relief admin Jen Nelson.

Gifts were handed out to about 50 children, mostly bought and paid for by the team, but some were donated.

"It's worth every penny spent, absolutely," says A Little Relief co-founder Cheryl Steffer.

The group says over 70 kids from more than 30 families will receive gifts from this year's toy hamper delivery on Christmas Eve.

With the success of this year's party, they also hope to throw another one next year.