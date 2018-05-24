Recipe courtesy Foodland Ontario

Cream Puffs with Rhubarb Crème Chantilly

Named for Château de Chantilly in France, sweetened whipped cream has become famous the world over. Pretty pink rhubarb is swirled into the cream and nestled in cream puff shells for a stunning dessert.

Preparation Time: 30 minutes

Cooking Time: 10 minutes

Baking Time: 30 minutes

Makes 12

Choux Paste:

3/4 cup (175 mL) all-purpose flour

2 tsp (10 mL) granulated sugar

1/8 tsp (0.5 mL) salt

3/4 cup (175 mL) water

6 tbsp (90 mL) butter, cut into small pieces

3 Ontario Eggs

Filling:

1-1/2 cup (375 mL) chopped (1/2-inch/1 cm) Ontario Rhubarb (about 3 stalks)

1/2 cup (125 mL) granulated sugar

3 tbsp (45 mL) cold water

2 tsp (10 mL) cornstarch

1/2 cup (125 mL) 35% Ontario Whipping Cream

1/2 tsp (2 mL) vanilla

Icing sugar

Choux Paste: In small bowl, mix together flour, sugar and salt. In large saucepan, bring water and butter to boil over medium heat, stirring until butter melts. Add flour mixture all at once; stir vigourously. Stir over heat for 1 minute. Transfer to large mixing bowl. Let cool for 2 minutes, stirring once.

Using electric mixer on medium speed, beat in eggs one at a time until incorporated. Beat until smooth, glossy and stretchy. Spoon 2 tbsp (25 mL) about 2-inches (5 cm) apart onto large parchment paper-lined baking sheet to make 12 mounds. Use wet finger to round tops. Bake in 400°F (200°C) oven for 15 minutes. Reduce heat to 350°F (180°C); bake for 15 minutes or until dry and golden brown. Remove from oven, make small slit into the side of each. Let cool on baking sheet on rack.

Filling: In medium saucepan, over medium heat, stir together rhubarb, sugar and 2 tbsp (25 mL) of the water. Cook until rhubarb begins to release juices and bubble, about 5 minutes. Reduce heat to medium-low. In small bowl, stir cornstarch with remaining water until smooth. Stir into rhubarb mixture and cook until thickened, about 2 minutes, stirring constantly. Remove from heat, transfer to small bowl; refrigerate until cold.

In medium bowl, using electric mixer on high speed, whip cream and vanilla until very thick. Swirl rhubarb mixture slightly into whipped cream (should be streaks). Cut puffs in half horizontally. Spoon rhubarb cream into puffs. Refrigerate up to 2 hours before serving. Dust with icing sugar just before serving.



Nutritional Information:

1 Serving (1 Cream Puff):

PROTEIN: 3 grams

FAT: 11 grams

CARBOHYDRATE:18 grams

CALORIES: 180

FIBRE: 1 gram

SODIUM: 85 mg