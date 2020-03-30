KITCHENER -- Wilfrid Laurier University and the University of Waterloo have postponed their spring convocations, both schools announced on Monday.

With no clear end-date to the sweeping physical distancing measures recommended by Canada's top medical officials, the universities have decided to err on the side of caution.

"Laurier is committed to holding convocation ceremonies as soon as feasible — once large gatherings are again safe and permitted, and when all the celebratory features of a Laurier convocation can be fully implemented," an announcement on the school's website reads in part.

Students from both institutions will still graduate in the spring despite the lack of a formal ceremony, and can expect their diploma or degrees mailed to them over the summer.

The schools did not offer dates for their postponed ceremonies, but each promised more information as soon as it was available.

After serious consideration, it is with deep regret that we inform you that all in-person convocation ceremonies will not take place @UWaterloo in June. They will be delivered in a different manner to celebrate our new alumni.



— University of Waterloo (@UWaterloo) March 30, 2020

While the June convocation dates seem far off, experts still aren't sure when COVID-19 will peak in Canada, as provinces report more new cases every day.

On Monday, Region of Waterloo Public Health officials announced more than 30 new cases, bringing the total to 103. The same day, the provincial total climbed over 1,700, though more than 400 of those cases have been resolved.

Premier Doug Ford also announced he would be extending Ontario's state of emergency, and the province has tightened restrictions on groups, prohibiting gatherings of more than five in an effort to try to slow the spread of the virus.