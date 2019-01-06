

CTV Kitchener





For those who still have their real Christmas trees set up… now’s the time to do something about it.

This is the last week to put your tree out to the curb in the Region of Waterloo.

The region has a few tips for your old tree:

Remove all lights, ornaments and stands

Cut trees in half that are longer than 1.8 metres (6 feet tall)

Do not bag your tree

Keep it visible and accessible for collection crews

Do not place your tree on or behind snowbanks

If you do forget to put your tree out, here are your options:

Recycle your natural tree by dropping it off at one of the region’s facilities so it can be chipped (fees will apply)

Trees placed out for pickup after this week will count as one “Bulky Item” and placed in the landfill (artificial trees will also count as a “Bulky Item”)

The collection program ends on January 11.