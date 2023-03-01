KW Titans get ready to tip off at home opener against Windsor Express

Basketball is under the spotlight at the Kitchener Aud on Wednesday for the KW Titans home opener.

This is the team’s sixth season, and the first under new ownership.

“I think it's just success breeds success,” said Jeremy Dueck, manager of the Kitchener Memorial Auditorium. “Every year there's new things are tried, every year there's different aspects and different marketing campaigns. Just different ways of engaging the community.”

He added: “Things just keep adding and keep becoming more positive. I really think that the Titans organization as a whole, past, present and future just continue to work really hard. I think that's what the community can come and see.”

The Titans have played two games before their home opener, and are still looking for their first win of the season.

The team is facing off against the Windsor Express Wednesday night.

Wednesday’s game will be the first of three games against Windsor this week.

The teams last meeting last season saw Windsor bested the Titans 111 to 108. In that game, the Titans had a completely different starting five.

The Titans won the overall series with a five to one record over the Express last season.

The KW team is coming off a strong run last year, falling to London in the league final.

The owners of the team are also having a documentary shot to help tell the KW Titans’ story.