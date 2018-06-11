

CTV Kitchener





Authentic German beer will be part of the celebrations at this year’s edition of Kitchener-Waterloo Oktoberfest.

Festival organizers say Erdinger Weissbräu will be available at this year’s festivities. Traditionally, Oktoberfest has had an exclusive deal with Molson Coors.

Public demand and feedback from festhall operators were said to be the driving factor behind opening beer sales up to the German company, which is said to be the world’s largest brewer of wheat beers.

Also on tap for the 50th anniversary of the largest Oktoberfest celebration outside Germany is the addition of LOT42 as a new venue. With capacity for more than 5,000 revelers, LOT42 will be the largest festhall under the Kitchener-Waterloo Oktoberfest umbrella.

Oktoberfest runs from Oct. 5-13.