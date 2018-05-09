

Though it is still five months away, ticket sales are going strong for Kitchener-Waterloo Oktoberfest’s half-century birthday.

To celebrate, there will be a lottery for a Porsche Boxster, an opening night concert two weeks before, and more events to commemorate the special year will be announced closer to the date. The milestone will also be marked with the release of a book and a special stamp.

Community support has been as strong as ever; the Kitchener Rangers will wear a 50th anniversary Oktoberfest commemorative jersey.

This is the first year that all of the festhalls have opened their ticket sales at the same time. All sales began at 10 a.m. Wednesday, and some nights at some venues were sold out before noon.

More opportunities to buy tickets will become available. This includes tickets for popular nights such as Concordia Club’s sold out opening night, which will see another block of tickets released on July 4.