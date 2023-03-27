Kitchener Rangers taking on Windsor Spitfires in first round

The Kitchener Rangers are back in the OHL playoffs and looking to pull off an upset.

A loss at the end of the regular season bumped the Blue Shirts down to the eighth seed in the Western Conference.

They will face off against the first-seeded Windsor Spitfires in a best-of-seven series starting on Thursday.

The series will come to The Aud for at least two games on April 4 and April 5.

Before the loss on Sunday, the Rangers were in the seventh spot and set to face off against the second-seeded London Knights, who they beat in the playoffs last year.

The Spitfires were the 2022 OHL Western Conference Champions, but lost to the Memorial Cup-winning Hamilton Bulldogs in the finals.

First round schedule:

Game 1, Thursday, March 30 at 7:05 p.m., Windsor

Game 2, Saturday, April 1 at 7:05 p.m., Windsor

Game 3, Tuesday, April 4 at 7:00 p.m., Kitchener

Game 4, Wednesday, April 5 at 7:00 p.m., Kitchener

*Game 5, Saturday, April 8, at 7:05 p.m., Windsor

*Game 6, Sunday, April 9, at 7:00 p.m., Kitchener

*Game 7, Tuesday, April 11 at 7:05, p.m., Windsor

*Game if necessary