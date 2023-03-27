Kitchener Rangers taking on Windsor Spitfires in first round
The Kitchener Rangers are back in the OHL playoffs and looking to pull off an upset.
A loss at the end of the regular season bumped the Blue Shirts down to the eighth seed in the Western Conference.
They will face off against the first-seeded Windsor Spitfires in a best-of-seven series starting on Thursday.
The series will come to The Aud for at least two games on April 4 and April 5.
Before the loss on Sunday, the Rangers were in the seventh spot and set to face off against the second-seeded London Knights, who they beat in the playoffs last year.
The Spitfires were the 2022 OHL Western Conference Champions, but lost to the Memorial Cup-winning Hamilton Bulldogs in the finals.
First round schedule:
Game 1, Thursday, March 30 at 7:05 p.m., Windsor
Game 2, Saturday, April 1 at 7:05 p.m., Windsor
Game 3, Tuesday, April 4 at 7:00 p.m., Kitchener
Game 4, Wednesday, April 5 at 7:00 p.m., Kitchener
*Game 5, Saturday, April 8, at 7:05 p.m., Windsor
*Game 6, Sunday, April 9, at 7:00 p.m., Kitchener
*Game 7, Tuesday, April 11 at 7:05, p.m., Windsor
*Game if necessary
ROUND 1: KIT V WSR ⚡— Kitchener Rangers (@OHLRangers) March 27, 2023
Thur. March 30 at WSR, 7:05PM
Sat. Apr. 1 at WSR, 7:05PM
Tue. Apr. 4 at KIT, 7PM
Thur. Apr. 6 at KIT, 7PM
Sat. Apr. 8 at WSR, 7:05PM*
Sun. Apr. 9 at KIT, 7PM*
Tue. Apr. 11 at WSR, 7:05PM*
🎫 | https://t.co/CdH36Nl00E#OHLRangers | #RockTheAud pic.twitter.com/VUMlCFGLr2
PLAYOFF TRACKER | Kitchener Rangers taking on Windsor Spitfires in first round
