Kitchener Rangers end regular season with loss in London, playoffs against Windsor locked

The Kitchener Rangers didn't end the regular season the way they hoped, but now have a clear picture of what their postseason will look like.

The blue shirts hit the ice Sunday in London to take on the Knights in the final matchup before the playoffs.

Before the game, the Rangers were in seventh place in the OHL Western Conference and would have matched up against the Knights if the playoffs started then.

Before the game, Rangers' general manager and interim head coach Mike McKenzie said the team is playing some of its best hockey.

"I think all the guys just came together at the right time," said McKenzie. "Now it's just about going out and executing."

Kitchener ended up losing 5-1 in Budweiser Gardens. They finished the regular season with a record of 33-29-6.

The loss bumped them down to eighth place and set up a seven game playoff series against the first-seeded Windsor Spitfire.

"We have great support throughout the year, but Friday [at home] it was loud," said McKenzie. "It was a full, huge crowd behind us."

The Rangers will play in Windsor on Thursday and Saturday before returning home to the Aud to host the Spitfires on Apr. 4 and 6.