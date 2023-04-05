Kitchener Rangers captain Francesco Pinelli facing three game suspension

The Kitchener Rangers will be hitting the ice for game 4 against the Windsor Spitfires without their captain, Francesco Pinelli, after an incident during Tuesday night’s matchup.

Pinelli has been suspended for three games following a blind-side hit against a Spitfires player. At the time of the illegal hit, he was given a 5-minute major penalty before a lengthy review, which resulted in a game misconduct.

“I was kinda on the bench so didn’t really see it,” said Rangers player Matthew Sop. “I just saw the replay. It looked accidental to me, but I mean at the end of the day, like I said, it’s their call to make not ours."

The Ontario Hockey League (OHL) confirmed the three game suspension on Wednesday.

Pinelli will not be in the lineup for game 4 on home ice at the Kitchener Aud, where the underdog Rangers could sweep the top-ranked Spitfires.

A representative from OHL says Pinelli will be eligible to return in game 7 of the series, or the corresponding number of games in round two if Kitchener wins before that.

Rangers coach Mike McKenzie said the loss of their team captin would impact the Rangers when they hit the ice tonight.

“Gonna impact us on the ice, he’s obviously our captain and best player. But at the end of the day it’s something we don’t control. It is what it is and it’s the decision and we’ll just have to move on from it,” McKenzie said.

Earlier this season, Pinelli was served a three-game suspension aftaer an incident during a game against the Spitfires.

The Rangers said the incident occured on Nov. 20.

According to the OHL, he also received a 5-minute major for cross-checking on Jan. 31 but was not assessed supplementary discipline in that instance.