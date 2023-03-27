Kitchener Rangers take 3-0 series lead over first-seeded Windsor Spitfires

The Kitchener Rangers are one win away from completing a first round upset.

A loss at the end of the regular season bumped the Blue Shirts down to the eighth seed in the Western Conference and into a best-of-seven series matchup against first-seeded Windsor Spitfires in a best-of-seven series.

After a 5-3 game one win in Windsor, the Rangers managed to pull off a resounding 4-0 victory in game two.

For game three, the Blue Shirts returned home to a packed house at The Aud and came away with a 6-3 victory.

The Rangers will have a chance to pull off the upset sweep back at The Aud on Thursday, April 6.

The Spitfires were the 2022 OHL Western Conference Champions, but lost to the Memorial Cup-winning Hamilton Bulldogs in the finals.

FIRST ROUND SCHEDULE

First Round - Game 4

The Rangers will be back on home ice Thursday as they look to sweep the top-seeded Windsor Spitfires.

If the Rangers can best the Spitfires on Tuesday night, the Blue Shirts will advance to the second round, where they will play either the London Knights or the Owen Sound Attack.

On Wednesday, the Knights led the Attack three games to zero.

The puck will drop in the Aud at 7 p.m.

In 2022, the Ranger and Spitfires met in the second round of the playoffs, with the Spitfires advancing after taking the series four games to one.

First Round - Game 3

Rangers win 6-3

On Thursday, the Kitchener Rangers were leading 1-0 heading into the third period, thanks to a goal by Carson Rehkopf late in the first.

"I think sometimes when you're the underdog you step up your game," one fan said. "That's exactly what happened in this series."

Eight more goals would find the back of the net by the end of the game.

The Spitfires evened it up with a score by Alex Christopoulos, only for Adrian Msaljevic of the Rangers to score five minutes later, only for Windsor to even it up again with a goal from Rodwin Dionicio at the ten-minute mark.

"I think they've been very consistent, dedicated, and they want it," another Rangers fan said. "They've got the hunger for it."

Scores from Mitchell Martin and Francesco Arcuri about a minute apart gave the Blue Shirts some wiggle room, and while Windsor did score again, two late-game goals from the Rangers sealed the deal.

"Tonight was a nail biter right until the head," said Mike Mckenzie, head coach of the Kitchener Rangers. "We got some timely goals, our goaltending has been really good, and overall the guys are playing hard and we're kind of sticking to the gameplan."

The Rangers will look to advance to the second round of the OHL playoffs with a game four win in Kitchener Thursday night.

"Thursday, we're going to have to sweep up," another fan said. "We're going to have to sweep them."

First Round - Game 2

Rangers win 4-0

On Saturday, the Kitchener Rangers returned to the home ice of the Windsor Spitfires looking to take a 2-0 lead in the best-of-seven series.

The blue shirts finished the first period with a 2-0 lead thanks to goals from Francesco Pinelli and Ty Hollettt.

In the second, Kitchener native Matthew Sop netted two scores of his own.

Both teams were scoreless in the third, which resulted in a 4-0 win for the Rangers.

Marco Costantini recorded the shutout for Kitchener and posted 31 saves.

The Rangers will look to take a commanding 3-0 series lead back at the Aud for game three.

First Round - Game 1

Rangers win 5-3

On Thursday, the Rangers kicked off the first game of the playoffs, taking on the Windsor Spitfires on their home ice.

The Rangers took an early lead with Reid Valade finding the back of the net within the first minute of the game.

Around 10 minutes later, Adrian Misaljevic put one between the posts to give the Rangers a 2-0 lead.

The Spitfires answered the call as Brett Harrison cut the lead 2-1.

With the second period underway, Francesco Pinelli tucked away his first goal to give the Rangers a 3-1 lead.

Spitfires Shane Wright answered with a wrap-around goal to make it 3-2.

Minutes later, Trent Swick scored for the Rangers to bringing the score to 4-2.

With 1:04 left in the game, Valade scored his second goal of the night, this one on an empty net.

The Spitfires scored with 23 seconds left in the game to make it 5-3, but the game was out of reach for Windsor.

Game 4, Thursday, April 6 at 7:00 p.m., Kitchener

*Game 5, Saturday, April 8, at 7:05 p.m., Windsor

*Game 6, Sunday, April 9, at 7:00 p.m., Kitchener

*Game 7, Tuesday, April 11 at 7:05, p.m., Windsor

*Game if necessary