Kitchener, Ont. woman says too much red tape around tiny homes
A Kitchener, Ont. woman wants to install a tiny home in her backyard but she keeps running into red tape.
Wendy Woolcox owns a duplex with her partner and has a tenant renting one side of the building. She also wants to add a tiny home to her backyard for a second tenant to rent.
“Everything is hooked up to the house utilities,” Woolcox said. “So yes, everything is there. It's like living in a 5-star hotel suite.”
She started seeking a building permit at the beginning of May, and that’s when the headaches started.
“We've come up with everything that they've asked for. Now we're back to a zoning problem that should have been done at the very beginning. We've met with Grand River Conservation people. We've got all of these other permits in a row. Everything. Now [the issue is] my driveway is too wide.”
Woolcox said she’s paid for environmental work and nearly $5,000 in Education Development Fees. She’s also sent the same information to different city staff, multiple times.
Now, the city says the concrete at the side of her driveway, where her current and futures tenants will park, is too wide.
The driveway was expanded in the 1980s, well before Woolcox bought the property, to include a pad area for extra parking.
Forty years later, city staff have looked at the building permit process and say the work wasn’t legal. They’ve told her the pad of concrete either needs to be turned into a patio or blocked with bollards or large rocks.
“We have a tenant and his friend who park there all the time,” Woolcox added.
Now she doesn’t know where they’ll park.
“There's no parking on the street,” she explained.
The city also wants her to add a sidewalk extension.
“There's no sidewalk at the road. I'm not going to put a sidewalk out for people to walk directly into traffic. They will come around the front of the house and use our sidewalk like everybody else has," she said.
Despite the back and forth with the City of Kitchener, Woolcox's tiny home has already been built and is sitting at a factory in Brantford. It's been there for three months as she waits for the city to give their approval.
“It was complete the second week of March,” explained Habitat28 partner Aura Poddar. “It has been sitting there April, May, now June, three and a half months. We're just waiting any day, waiting any day for the building permit.”
The tiny home features one bedroom that’s big enough for a queen bed, a toilet and shower, washer, dryer, air conditioning, heat and a living room.
The company said each community handles these applications differently since the introduction of Bill 23.
“The municipalities are really lagging in the legislation and the processes. The officials are not trained on approvals. There's no uniform or bylaws. There's no uniform requirements, and everything is left to the interpretation of the officer,” Poddar said. “Municipalities, like Mississauga, they advertise that they approve additional developments within 10 business days. Others take nine months to approve.”
“Kitchener makes me cry. Everybody else, its smooth sailing,” Woolcox said.
Response from City of Kitchener
CTV News reached out to the City of Kitchener, but they didn't respond to direct questions about Woolcox's situation.
They said the process can take between 10 and 20 business days, depending on complexity.
“City staff have seen a steady uptake in the number of new backyard homes permitted each year, with five in 2021, 15 in 2022, and 27 in 2023. The city’s regulations for backyard homes, tri-plexing, and four-plexing were recently reviewed and updated to permit more units on more lots as part of our enabling four units project,” they said.
Woolcox’s options are to either cut off the driveway and add the sidewalk, or apply for a minor variance approval. That second option, however, might cost her $1,700 and take approximately six more weeks to complete.
Woolcox is fed up.
“To get a tiny home in [this area] is impossible,” she explained.
Kitchener Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Cases of potentially deadly bacterial disease on the rise in Ontario and Manitoba
Public health officials in three provinces have issued warnings this year about a rare bacterial infection that can lead to meningitis and death, with the most recent alert coming from Toronto.
Deadly crash results in partial rush hour closure of major Toronto highway
The westbound lanes of the Gardiner Expressway have reopened after being blocked for several hours during Tuesday’s afternoon rush due to a fatal three-vehicle collision.
Reported birth of rare white buffalo calf in Yellowstone park fulfils Lakota prophecy
The reported birth of a rare white buffalo in Yellowstone National Park fulfils a Lakota prophecy that portends better times, according to members of the American Indian tribe who cautioned that it's also a signal that more must be done to protect the earth and its animals.
Rory McIlroy and wife end divorce proceedings right before U.S. Open
Rory McIlroy and his wife Erica have scrapped plans to divorce and are putting their marriage back together. They filed for a voluntary dismissal of the case on Tuesday.
'Cast the gay demons out': Sask. private Christian school director on trial for assault
Three brothers who attended a Saskatoon private Christian School were the first to testify at trial for the school’s former director on Monday.
'Once in a lifetime': SpaceX visits rural Sask. to retrieve space junk
SpaceX has retrieved several pieces of fallen debris in southern Saskatchewan, months after the space junk first landed in farmers' fields.
'Sometimes you need help': Conversations with Canadians who've turned to food banks
'I have about eight dollars,' C.J. Andrews said waiting in line at the food bank as he's done once a month for the past six months. The high cost of rent, groceries, phone and internet bills are dragging Andrews and his girlfriend down, but a basket of food once a month temporarily lifts them up.
Poilievre comes out against capital gains tax change, Liberal plan passes with backing of other parties
Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre and his party opposed the Liberals' plan to increase Canada's capital gains inclusion rate on Tuesday, in a vote that still passed with the backing of the NDP and Bloc Quebecois.
Hunter Biden convicted of all 3 felony charges in federal gun trial
Hunter Biden was convicted Tuesday of all three felony charges related to the purchase of a revolver in 2018 when, prosecutors argued, the president's son lied on a mandatory gun-purchase form by saying he was not illegally using or addicted to drugs.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
London
-
'It’s scary': Neighbours wonder circumstances surrounding suspicious death in London
London, Ont. police are investigating a ‘suspicious death’ in a residential neighbourhood in the west end of the city.
-
'Something was wrong': Two witnesses testify at Boris Panovski retrial
Jeffery Haggis told the court that he was one of the organizers of a bird dog competition at the Hullett Marsh, north of Clinton, Ont., on Sept. 13, 2014.
-
INEOS Styrolution to close its Sarnia facility
A Sarnia plastics plant accused of emitting elevated levels of benzene into the environment is shutting down by June of 2026.
Windsor
-
Windsor-Detroit border to remain uninterrupted as CBSA workers reach tentative deal
Travellers and cross-border workers in Windsor-Detroit can breathe sigh of relief as Canada Border Services Agency workers have reached a tentative deal, according to the union.
-
'A lot of high fives' as the Gordie Howe bridge connects, making it an international crossing
The Gordie Howe Bridge is officially an international crossing.
-
Vacant homeowners to be hit with tax levy
Two vacant and boarded up homes are situated across the street from Elaine Lucas’ house.
Barrie
-
Frustrated & disheartened: Barrie bistro owner closes up shop amid series of break-ins
The owner of a downtown Barrie business targeted by multiple break-ins, thefts and vandalism is closing up shop.
-
One person seriously injured in collision with transport truck in Barrie
One person was seriously injured in a collision involving a transport truck and a car in Barrie.
-
Emotions run high in Barrie courtroom at sentencing for man involved in teen's death
The father of a 17-year-old Barrie boy who was lured out of his home and shot to death in 2021 spoke in court on Tuesday at the sentencing hearing for one of the young men who pleaded guilty in the case, describing the nightmare he has lived since finding his son's lifeless body.
Northern Ontario
-
'Nothing a little duct tape won't fix': Bear breaks into northern Ont. woman's car, destroys interior before taking nap
Car break-ins plague Canadians across the country, but instead of worrying about theft, a northern Ontario woman is cleaning up a big mess that she says will not be covered by insurance after a black bear broke into her Honda Civic and took a nap.
-
'We don’t have a favourite': Rival Sturgeon Falls chip stands that serve up friendly competition now both up for sale
Two competing chip stands in Sturgeon Falls located across the street from each other are both up for sale for more than a $1 million each.
-
Timmins police warn of fake missing person post on social media
Police in Timmins are warning the public about sharing misinformation online after finding a fake social media post about a missing teen.
Ottawa
-
Dangerous levels of lead showing up in Ontario school and daycare drinking water: study
A new study by the Investigative Journalism Bureau at the University of Toronto is shining a light on a persistent issue in schools and daycares across Ontario — lead in the drinking water.
-
WATCH
WATCH Ottawa police seek to identify two suspects who set fire to Merivale area home
Ottawa police are asking for the public's help identifying two suspects who were caught on video lighting a fire on the doorstep of a Merivale area home.
-
Montrealer hired as Ottawa's new 'Night Mayor'
The City of Ottawa introduced Mathieu Grondin as the new 'nightlife commissioner' on Tuesday, the individual tasked with helping to shape the city's nightlife and shake off the image as the 'town that fun forgot.'
Toronto
-
Deadly crash results in partial rush hour closure of major Toronto highway
The westbound lanes of the Gardiner Expressway have reopened after being blocked for several hours during Tuesday’s afternoon rush due to a fatal three-vehicle collision.
-
Ontario homeowner fighting back against alleged paving scam arrested
A group of Mississauga homeowners hired a construction company with a reputable name, only to find out that it wasn’t the company they thought – setting into motion a series of bizarre events that ended with the arrest of a homeowner.
-
Man who set woman on fire aboard Toronto bus found not criminally responsible for her death
The man who set a woman on fire at a Toronto transit station two years ago has been found not criminally responsible for her death and will now be detained in a hospital setting.
Montreal
-
'Just tell me this is a dead end': N.Y. woman frustrated by investigation after car stolen at Montreal airport
A New York woman is questioning if she'll ever fly out of Montreal again after her car was stolen from the airport parking lot and she says police aren't doing much to help her find it.
-
Montreal will build 200K more housing units, several tramways by 2050: Plante
Montrealers should expect to see 200,000 more housing units and several tramways by 2050, according to a new vision for the city unveiled by Mayor Valerie Plante.
-
'She was the random victim': Son speaks out after mom's fatal stabbing in Laval
A man has come forward to talk about his mother who was killed in what appears to be a random attack in Laval.
Atlantic
-
N.B. RCMP member charged with trying to meet minor for sexual offences: Police
A New Brunswick RCMP member has been charged after allegedly making an arrangement for the purpose of “facilitating sexual offences” with a person whom he believed to be under 16-years-old.
-
Hundreds of fans line up to meet the Trailer Park Boys at promotional event
Hundreds of fans lined up to meet the Trailer Park Boys in Dartmouth, N.S., Tuesday, as Ricky, Bubbles and Julian promoted their new brand of potato chips.
-
Two dead in N.B. river at Gibson Falls: RCMP
Police in New Brunswick are investigating an incident at a popular swimming hole.
Winnipeg
-
Manitoba government approves licence alterations for Prairie Green landfill search
The search of Prairie Green landfill for the remains of two Indigenous women who were killed by an admitted serial killer is another step closer Tuesday as the Manitoba government has approved an alteration to the Environment Act licence.
-
Missing woman’s remains possibly found: RCMP
Mounties say they may have recovered the remains of Brittany Storey.
-
Horses removed from Manitoba rescue by province
A horse rescue and sanctuary in Manitoba is having its horses removed according to the province.
Calgary
-
Canadian Energy Centre 'integrating into' Intergovernmental Relations, province says
Change is coming at the Canadian Energy Centre, also known as the United Conservative Party's controversial energy war room.
-
Missing for 6 years: Calgary police seek Lisa, ask public for help
Calgary police are hoping the public can help as they continue to investigate the disappearance of a woman several years ago.
-
Calgary water main break likely repaired by Thursday, fully operational in a week
The water main break in the Calgary community of Montgomery is expected to be fixed by Thursday so that flushing of the line and water quality testing can proceed, officials told city councillors on Tuesday morning.
Edmonton
-
4 accused of stealing millions in machinery, equipment in Camrose area
Four people have been charged in connection with a theft case totalling about $3.1 million in the Camrose area, police announced Tuesday.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER Thunderstorms pass through Edmonton, Red Deer and west-central Alberta
It was a beautiful spring day in Edmonton, but it's ending on a stormy note.
-
Draisaitl escapes punishment for Barkov hit: TSN
Oilers star Leon Draisaitl was penalized for his hit on Panthers captain Aleksander Barkov halfway through the third period of the Panthers' 4-1 win but, according to TSN, isn't expected to receive more discipline, such as a fine or suspension, for it.
Vancouver
-
B.C. murder trial hears audio of innocent teen being fatally shot, emotional testimony from mother
The audio from the final moments of 15-year-old Alfred Wong’s life were played for a jury at the murder trial of his accused killer in B.C. Supreme Court Tuesday.
-
West End tenants accuse new landlord of harassment and attempted evictions for profit
A group of tenants in a West End apartment building accuse a prominent Vancouver landlord, who has been in hot water before, of attempting to evict them solely to move in new tenants at higher rents.
-
B.C. has jurisdiction in intimate image case even though video was made out of province: tribunal
A man was able to seek recourse under B.C.'s Intimate Images Protection Act even though the video shared without his consent was filmed in and posted online from a different province.