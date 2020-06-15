KITCHENER -- A Kitchener, Ont. native, who returned home from a trip to Thailand late last year to have a serious brain tumour removed, has died.

Alex Witmer’s wife Jennifer shared a post on Instagram on Sunday evening that reads "Alex Witmer. February 26, 1989 to June 14, 2020."

CTV News first reported on the 31-year-old back in December.

At the time, he was on a six-week vacation in Thailand with his wife when he went to the hospital complaining of a severe migraine.

Doctors later diagnosed him with a brain tumour.

Allianz Global Assistance initially denied the couple’s medical claim because Witmer had gone to the hospital before the trip complaining of a headache.

After Witmer’s family reached out to the media with his story, the company reversed its decision and paid for the 20-hour air ambulance trip to Ottawa.

Witmer had surgery to remove the tennis ball-sized tumour in his brain, and by all accounts it was a success.

In a statement after a surgery in December, his mother said he had returned to Kitchener where he was recovering.

She added at the time that he may have needed a second surgery in the coming few months, but that his prognosis looked promising.

According to his wife's post, he died on Sunday.