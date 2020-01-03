KITCHENER -- Alex Witmer has returned to Kitchener following surgery on his brain tumour last week.

In a statement released to CTV Kitchener on Friday, Witmer’s mother Amanda Witmer says her son underwent the successful surgery on Dec. 23.

She says doctors at The Ottawa Hospital were able to remove most of the tumour.

The 30-year-old, who grew up in Kitchener, was on a six-week vacation in Thailand with his wife Jennifer when he went to the hospital complaining of a severe migraine.

Doctors later diagnosed him with a brain tumour.

Allianz Insurance initially denied the couple’s medical claim because Witmer had gone to the hospital before the trip complaining of a headache.

Allianz offered to pay for a commercial flight back to Canada.

But while battling with the company, Witmer’s condition worsened and doctors determined that he needed to have a medical drain.

Allianz once again reversed their position and agreed to pay for the 13,000-kilometre and 20-hour air ambulance trip to Ottawa.

Following the surgery, his mother says Witmer has returned to Kitchener where he is now recovering at home.

She added that he may need a second surgery in the next few months, but that at this point his prognosis looks promising.

The statement also reads: “The Witmer and Aubey families are deeply grateful for all of the support we have received throughout this past three weeks: emails, phone calls, well-wishes, and donations. We are also grateful for the role CTV news has played in making this story public and garnering the attention it did to get Alex home and into surgery.”