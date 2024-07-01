Players from Rangers, Storm and Bulldogs drafted to the NHL

Five players from the Kitchener Rangers, Guelph Storm and Brantford Bulldogs have been drafted into the National Hockey League.

Jett Luchanko, the only Guelph Storm player selected Friday, was picked 13th overall by the Philadelphia Flyers. The 17-year-old center from London finished the 2023-2024 regular season on a career-high, with 20 goals and 54 assists.

“The way he plays, the way he works. He’s a complete player,” said Daniel Brière, the general manager for the Flyers. “He’s very young still. What he did and how he got better and better as the season went on. We feel he’s just starting to tap his potential. We’re really excited about him.”

Marek Vanacker of the Brantford Bulldogs was also selected in the first round of the NHL draft.

The 18-year-old from Delhi was selected 27th overall by the Chicago Blackhawks.

He lead the Bulldogs with 36 goals and 46 assists throughout the 2023-2024 season, as well as three goals and four assists in the playoffs. Vanacker also won a gold medal at the U18 World Championship.

The Bulldogs also made history with Vanacker’s pick. He’s now the organization’s highest selected player in NHL draft history.

Another Bulldogs player was picked in the fourth round. Owen Protz, an 18-year-old defenceman from Ottawa, was selected 102nd overall by the Montreal Canadiens.

Two Kitchener Rangers also heard their names called at the NHL entry draft.

Lucas Ellinas was picked in the fourth round, 104th overall, by the Ottawa Senators. The 18-year-old forward from Toronto had 16 goals and 17 assists during regular season play with the Rangers.

His teammate Trent Swick, meanwhile, was selected 180th overall by the Vegas Golden Knights.

The 20-year-old forward from Thorold finished with 62 points for the Rangers this season.

Nine OHL players were selected in this year’s entry draft which the league said was its highest total since 2016.