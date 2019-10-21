

Jennifer K. Baker, CTV Kitchener





KITCHENER - A Kitchener cannabis company is hoping to hire more than 400 new workers.

James E. Wagner Cultivation Corporation, or JWC, is holding a career fair on Tuesday just down the road from their Manitou Drive facility.

The Region of Waterloo, which is co-hosting the event, says JWC is looking to fill manual labour positions.

The cannabis producer recently received approval from Health Canada to double its production.

As a result JWC said that it would be increasing its capacity from 22,000 square feet to approximately 44,500 square feet.

The job fair will be held at 110 Manitou Drive from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. and from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.