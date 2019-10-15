

Chase Banger, CTV Kitchener





KITCHENER – A local cannabis producer has been given Health Canada's approval to double its production at one of its facilities.

James E. Wagner Cultivation Corporation announced that it got its approval on Oct. 11.

The additional licence amendment allows it to double its production capacity at its facility on Manitou Drive.

"Once fully operational, the new flowering rooms will double the current licensed production capacity of JWC2 from 22,000 square feet, to approximately 44,500 square feet," a press release from the company reads in part.

The expansion will consist of two new "pods," each of which is expected to yield about 2,000 kg of dried cannabis each year.

The company says the facility will eventually span 345,000 square feet.

This is the second licence amendment the company has received: the first increased the facility's capacity from 11,000 to 22,000 square feet.