Jury at Timi Gusak inquest delivers recommendations
The jury at an inquest into the death of an inmate at a Milton jail has returned 28 recommendations for the government and the correctional facility.
Accused child predator Timi Gusak died on Oct. 8, 2019 after being found in medical distress his cell. During the inquest it was revealed the bedsheet loop Gusak used to kill himself was already inside the cell when he was moved there after being taken off suicide watch.
The 32-year-old was facing three counts of sexual assault against young girls in Waterloo Region, as well as child pornography charges.
Gusak was awaiting trial when he died.
Kevin Emery, an officer who worked in the Maplehurst unit where Gusak was found, testified on day three of the inquest.
He was the officer who moved Gusak into the cell in unit 11 where the bedsheet ligature was already present.
The inquest saw video and photos from Maplehurst that showed multiple corrections officers had a clear view of the bedding loop throughout the day before Gusak was placed in the cell. It was tied around a bedpost, and appeared to be the only item in the room besides the furniture.
Emery testified that because Gusak was being placed in a makeshift stepdown or protective custody cell – a cell one level below segregation or suicide watch – it wasn’t cleaned as thoroughly as it would have been if it was a segregation or suicide watch cell.
Emery said he did not know Gusak was coming off of suicide watch and said he was not familiar with Gusak’s charges. Had he known he was coming off of suicide watch, Emery said he would have removed the ligature.
He said from a policy perspective, the loop should have been removed.
Earlier in the inquest, the jury heard from the psychiatrist who made the decision to remove Gusak from suicide watch. Dr. Robert McMaster said being on suicide watch is “very uncomfortable” and can lead to a worsening of someone’s mental health.
McMaster also said he knew Gusak felt unsafe around other inmates and guards because of his sexual assault charges.
Maplehurst Correctional Complex in Milton, Ont. is seen in a file photo. (Corey Baird/CTV News Toronto)
Jury recommendations
Among the recommendations, the jury said the province should develop a plan to house inmates charged with sexual offences separately from the general prison population.
“This plan should include adequate and appropriate staffing and infrastructure to prevent bullying and intimidation of these inmates by other inmates and/or correctional staff,” the jury said in their verdict.
They also recommended the province complete a staffing level audit at the Maplehurst Correctional Complex and create an action plan to increase the number of correctional staff working there.
The jury said Maplehurst Correctional Complex should change logbook procedures to include the name of the specific officer completing a task in entries, increase the number of mental healthcare staff working at the jail, and explore ways inmates can meet with healthcare professional without correctional officers present.
The jury’s full recommendations are below:
To the Government of Ontario:
- Conduct a comprehensive audit to determine the correctional staffing levels needed at the Maplehurst Correctional Complex. This audit should include consultation with the Maplehurst Correctional Health Care Unit and the Solicitor General’s Corporate Health Care Unit to recognize the increasing pressures that mental health needs of inmates are placing on operational staff.
- Analyze the causes of correctional staff absenteeism and attrition at Maplehurst Correctional Complex and take appropriate action to encourage retention of staff.
- Create an Action Plan based upon the results of the audit and the staff absenteeism / attrition analysis to increase the number of correctional staff at Maplehurst Correctional Complex to an appropriate complement and to maintain adequate correctional staffing levels.
- Develop, implement, and maintain a long-term provincial plan to establish adequate and safe housing for inmates charged with sexual offences. This plan should prioritize the need to house and transfer these inmates with each other and keep them separate and apart from the rest of the inmate population. This plan should include adequate and appropriate staffing and infrastructure to prevent bullying and intimidation of these inmates by other inmates and / or correctional staff.
- Develop educational programs for correctional officers who work with inmates charged with sexual offences to make them aware of the vulnerabilities of that population including (but not limited to): the likelihood of existing untreated childhood trauma, the possibility of increased levels of suicidality and the increased risk of bullying, intimidation, and physical violence due to the nature of their charges.
- Develop a practice to ensure that correctional officers scheduled to work on units housing inmates charged with sexual offences recognize the need for and are willing to provide a safe and compassionate environment for these inmates.
- Develop a training program that would assist correctional officers to understand the importance that a positive staff – inmate relationship has on inmate health, security, life promotion, future willingness to engage in treatment and reduction in recidivism.
- Seek and allocate adequate funding and resources to implement these recommendations.
- Advise inmates upon admission that a Code of Conduct exists for correctional officers and that inmates may request to review the publicly available summary of that Code of Conduct. Facilitate any requests made by inmates to review.
- Implement an annual acknowledgment of the Code of Conduct by correctional staff.
To Maplehurst Correctional Complex:
- Where possible and operationally feasible, continue to assign casual staff (fixed term) to those units that they are familiar with and where they have worked before.
- Amend logbook policy and procedure to require logbook officers to identify, in writing, the specific officer who engaged in the actions recorded in the logbook. Require that all entries are legible and that the officer’s name is fully recorded and prohibit the use of initials or illegible signatures.
- Issue a Standing Order that requires a physical and visual cell inspection to be completed by a correctional officer once an inmate has vacated a cell and the removal of all items (except the mattress) prior to a new inmate being housed in that cell. The officer’s name and the date and time that the cell inspection was completed should be documented.
- Maintain and enforce policies relating to the removal of ligatures from cells and continue to encourage correctional officers to remove from all cells any loops, ligatures, and / or lines made from clothing or bedding or any other fabricated item that could pose a risk to an inmate.
- Develop a policy or protocol that would require any corrections or health care staff member to immediately report (unless prohibited by confidentiality pursuant to PHIPA) any allegations of threatening or assaultive behaviour by another inmate or a staff member against an inmate. This policy should further require an immediate response to the allegations and immediate re-housing (if necessary) to ensure inmate safety and security.
- Immediately discourage and discontinue any internal practices or procedures that encourage the completion of documentation that certifies that a cell inspection or unit tour was completed when it has not, in fact, been done.
- Modify the existing daily cell inspection report to record the officer’s name, the date and time and the method of inspection (physical versus visual).
- Increase the complement of psychologists, psychiatrists and social workers and actively engage in efforts to hire additional members of these professionals.
- Implement a system that requires a multidisciplinary recovery care plan for inmates who are coming off suicide watch. This plan should be patient-centred and include health care professionals, social workers, the inmate and those correctional staff who will be interacting with the inmate. In the event that the multidisciplinary recovery care plan cannot be executed, it should be reevaluated with the inmate and the healthcare team prior to taking further action.
- Implement a system that encourages correctional officers to provide written observations to the health care team of behaviour from inmates coming off suicide watch that raise mental health concerns.
- Explore creative use of existing spaces within the Maplehurst Correctional Complex that, while still maintaining the safety of health care professionals, permits inmates to meet with health care professionals without correctional officers present (such as the family or professional visit areas).
- Continue training for correctional staff who are present for health (including mental health) meetings regarding maintaining the privacy of inmate’s health information.
- Develop a policy or protocol to inform the inmate of their confidentiality rights in relation to their personal health information when interacting with a member of the healthcare team.
- In conjunction with any related province-wide mandates, develop, and implement a long-term internal plan to establish adequate and safe housing for inmates charged with sexual offences. This plan should prioritize the need to house these inmates with each other and separate and apart from the rest of the inmate population. This plan should include adequate and appropriate staffing and infrastructure to prevent bullying and intimidation of these inmates by other inmates and / or correctional staff.
- Ensure that all correctional officers are aware of the special needs of inmates charged with sexual offences including (but not limited to): the likelihood of existing childhood trauma, the possibility of increased levels of suicidality and the increased risk of bullying, intimidation, and physical violence due to the nature of their charges.
- Include in any suicide awareness programs images and measurements of the bedding loop that Mr. Gusak used to take his life, to permit correctional officers to better understand how such an object can be utilized as a tool of suicide and the importance of removing such items from cells.
- Increase the hours of mental health nurses such that a mental health nurse is available to provide in-person health care to inmates twenty-four hours a day, seven days a week.
- Upon admission, inform inmates of their right to have health care services delivered in the absence of anyone who is not within the inmate’s circle of care and document the delivery of this information in the inmate’s health care file.
With files from CTV's Stefanie Davis
Kitchener Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
A grainy sonar image reignites excitement and skepticism over Earhart's final flight
A grainy sonar image recorded by a private pilot has reinvigorated interest in one of the past century’s most alluring mysteries: What happened to Amelia Earhart when her plane vanished during her flight around the world in 1937?
Here are the 5 Canadian cities with the fewest low-cost rental units: report
Rental vacancy rates are the lowest in the country leaving renters in some Canadians cities priced out. Here's the least affordable places to rent.
'He thought it was the flu,' says widow of man who died of strep A
A New Brunswick widow is urging Canadians with symptoms of Strep A to get tested or go to the hospital so that other families don’t have to deal with a loss like hers did.
More than 400 kg of methamphetamine seized at Manitoba border; largest seizure in Prairie history
The Canada Border Service Agency (CBSA) seized 406 kilograms of suspected methamphetamine at a southern Manitoba border crossing earlier this month.
Pilots describe 'bizarre' lights and 'triangles' over Canada in air traffic control audio
At least four flights reported 'multiple lights sometimes in a triangle formation' high above the Canadian Prairies one morning earlier this month, according to air traffic control audio obtained by CTVNews.ca.
B.C. employer sues workers for quitting without required notice
B.C.'s small claims tribunal has weighed in on two cases where employers attempted to sue workers who quit without providing the notice required by their contracts.
Locals race to preserve mysterious Newfoundland shipwreck
Worried that it may disappear for good, residents in Cape Ray, N.L. tied up a mysterious shipwreck on Tuesday, anchoring it to the beach in a bid to preserve the wreckage and find some answers about its origins.
Is Canada in a baby bust?
Statistics Canada says the country’s fertility rate reached an all-time low of 1.33 children per woman in 2022, which is part of a downward trend that began in 2009.
Here's how Canada's new foreign student visa cap could affect rents
Canada's new limit on visas for international students will cool the high demand for rental units and slow the rate of rent hikes, but it won't necessarily be a big factor in solving the country's housing affordability crisis, observers say.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
London
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Two dead after apparent murder-suicide in Central Elgin
Sources say an OPP investigation was launched after the discovery of two bodies in a Central Elgin home.
-
TVDSB, LDCSB change date of upcoming PA day to align with rare total solar eclipse
Local school boards are changing the date of an upcoming PA day in order to align with a rare total solar eclipse, which is set to bathe the region in darkness in early April.
-
Humane Society desperate to find a home for Bobby
The two-year-old husky mix has now been at the London Humane Society for 344 days. That is the longest period any dog has spent at the shelter in recent years.
Windsor
-
Ottawa rejects Windsor’s 'less ambitious' counter-proposal for housing funding
The city will be missing out on up to $70 million because of its unwillingness to change zoning bylaws city-wide as part of its application to the federal housing accelerator fund.
-
Video shows truck smashing into Tecumseh Mall, police seek suspects
Windsor police and Crime Stoppers have released video of a truck smashing into Tecumseh Mall during a break-in at a jewelry store and are seeking two suspects.
-
Shots fired on Erie Street
Windsor police say they are looking for a suspect vehicle after shots were fired at an Erie Street business.
Barrie
-
Trio rescued from Lake Simcoe after off-road vehicle plunges through ice
Police remind residents, "No ice is safe ice" after emergency crews received a 911 call to rescue three people on Tuesday after an off-road vehicle plunged through the ice on Lake Simcoe.
-
Bounce 104.1 introduces its new morning show host
Bounce 104.1 has a new team taking to the airwaves weekday mornings.
-
Man, 52, arrested for allegedly trying to lure a child from Simcoe County
Officers with the OPP Crime Unit arrested a 52-year-old man accused of attempting to lure a child from Simcoe County over the internet.
Northern Ontario
-
Man accused of beheading father, posting video that shows him holding severed head
A man accused of beheading his father in suburban Philadelphia and posting a gruesome video on social media that shows him holding up the severed head has been charged with first-degree murder and abusing a corpse, authorities said Wednesday.
-
Without heat for a year, northern Ont. tenant tired of promises that it will be fixed
A tenant in Timmins says her small apartment building has been without heat for around a year — and she’s been struggling to get her landlord to fix the issue.
-
Northern Ont. man sentenced for splashing gas on victim, setting him on fire
A member of Batchewana First Nation was sentenced to six-and-half years in jail Wednesday for a serious arson in September 2019.
Ottawa
-
OPP charge 5 people with murder in death of Quinte West teen
Ontario Provincial Police say five people are facing first-degree murder charges in connection with the death of a 17-year-old in Trenton in early January.
-
24 calves killed in barn fire near Richmond
Twenty-four calves have been killed in an early morning barn fire at a dairy farm near Richmond, 40 minutes away from downtown Ottawa.
-
Increase in Ottawa rental housing supply not enough to offset demand: CMHC
A new report by the Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC) found the vacancy rate for the purpose-built rental market in the city held steady at 2.1 per cent in 2023, the same rate as in 2022 and down from 3.5 per cent in 2021.
Toronto
-
'Project Litoria': A deep dive into the Toronto police investigation that saw a now-acquitted mother charged with murder
On Jan. 19, Toronto mother Cindy Ali was acquitted of the first-degree murder charge first laid on her in connection with her daughter's death in 2012. Here's an in-depth look at the Toronto police investigation into Ali and her family.
-
85-offer bidding war comes to an end with Mississauga house sold
A three-bedroom house in Mississauga sold for just under $1 million on Monday after receiving 85 offers.
-
Ontario expands program to train nurses, personal support workers at long-term care homes
Ontario is extending a program that helps long-term care homes provide clinical placements for nursing and personal support worker students.
Montreal
-
Know your rights when it comes to lease renewals, say Montreal officials
Lease renewal season is upon us, and municipal officials want tenants to know their rights.
-
Quebec minimum wage increasing on May 1
Quebec's minimum wage will increase by 50 cents to $15.75 an hour beginning May 1. The Labour Department says it is hiking the minimum wage by a little more than three per cent because of the economic uncertainty in the retail and restaurant sectors.
-
Laval greenlights construction of massive film studio project
The City of Laval approved the rezoning of a massive swath of farmland on the eastern side of the island to construct a collection of film studios, including one that will be among North America's biggest.
Atlantic
-
Snow returns to the Maritimes Thursday and Friday
Snow is expected to return to the Maritimes Thursday and Friday as an Alberta Clipper moves through the region.
-
Canadian grocers could be ready to increase prices
Canadian grocers are about to come out of their annual three-month price freeze on thousands of items.
-
'My mom is not a number': N.B. woman bumped down nursing home waitlist by hospital critical state protocol
A New Brunswick woman was bumped down the nursing home waitlist due to hospital critical state protocol.
Winnipeg
-
More than 400 kg of methamphetamine seized at Manitoba border; largest seizure in Prairie history
The Canada Border Service Agency (CBSA) seized 406 kilograms of suspected methamphetamine at a southern Manitoba border crossing earlier this month.
-
Man shot in face by teen with airgun during robbery: police
Two teenagers have been charged after they allegedly shot a man with an airgun while trying to rob groceries at a bus stop
-
Final suspect arrested in Winnipeg forcible confinement case
Winnipeg police have arrested a final suspect in connection with an attempted murder investigation that saw a woman assaulted, forcibly confined and abandoned in a dumpster.
Calgary
-
Calgary senior fighting for travel reimbursement after breast cancer diagnosis
A Calgary senior is trying to get her money back after booking a trip she won't be able to take due to a cancer diagnosis
-
Police and family 'concerned' for missing Calgary tween
Calgary police are searching for a young boy who hasn't been seen for two weeks.
-
Guns and more than $110K in illegal drugs seized in Calgary bust
A Calgary man is facing more than a dozen charges following a drug-trafficking investigation in the Downtown East Village.
Edmonton
-
Drought conditions spark government action, raise questions over wildfire response
With parts of Alberta gripped by severe drought, fire chiefs across the province are asking the government to share its strategy for fighting wildfires this year.
-
7 youth charged in November St. Albert assault
Seven minors have been charged in a November assault in St. Albert.
-
Oilfield fire that caused toxic smoke alert under investigation
The fire that prompted an alert on Tuesday asking residents in east-central Alberta to seek shelter to avoid breathing toxic smoke is under investigation.
Vancouver
-
Police raid B.C. motorcycle clubhouse in drugs, organized crime probe
Dozens of heavily armed police officers from multiple agencies raided the clubhouse of a Langford, B.C., motorcycle club Wednesday, one of several Greater Victoria properties caught up in a drug trafficking and organized crime investigation.
-
Renters in Vancouver face Canada's tightest, most expensive market: CMHC
Renters in Vancouver pay the highest prices and face the lowest vacancy rates in the country, according to the Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation.
-
Ending drug decriminalization won't save lives, B.C. minister says on anniversary
British Columbia's Mental Health and Addictions Minister Jennifer Whiteside says ending the province's three-year drug decriminalization project won't save "a single life," as the overdose death toll continues to rise.