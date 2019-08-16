

Chase Banger and Spencer Turcotte , CTV Kitchener





Police have arrested a man in connection to a serial child predator investigation.

In a news conference on Friday, police announced that a Milton man, 32, was arrested on Thursday evening. His name has not yet been released.

Police say he previously lived in Kitchener-Waterloo, but confirmed he was arrested at a Milton residence.

Officials say he is facing several charges, including three counts of sexual assault and three counts of sexual interference.

The charges relate to three separate sexual assaults that happened between 2013 and 2019 in the region.

“We’re confident that the individual responsible for these three incidents is under arrest,” says WRPS Insp. Mark Crowell.

The investigation began back in 2013 when a young girl was sexually assaulted on Barrie Place in Waterloo.

Four years later, another girl was sexually assaulted on Patricia Avenue in Kitchener.

Then, in July of this year, a third sexual assault, this time on Brybeck Crescent, sent another girl to hospital. Later that month, police linked the three together with DNA evidence.

Since that announcement, police have released surveillance video of the suspect in this case.

In that video, a suspect is seen running without a shirt on down a street near the most recent incident.

Police also released surveillance video of a car he was driving in the area just before the assault happened.

The accused is scheduled to appear in court on Friday.