'It almost sounds criminal': MPPs react to Dutchie’s controversy as province drafts new employment laws
The controversy surrounding Dutchie’s, a grocery company in Waterloo Region, has now hit the ears of lawmakers at Queen’s Park.
On Tuesday, during a committee hearing for Bill 190, Working for Workers Five Act, a Waterloo Region-based employment lawyer brought forward the case of Dutchie’s Fresh Market, to show several weaknesses in the laws.
“Over the last five years we have been seeing waves of workers come to us about one particular employer, a grocery store in the region called Dutchie’s Fresh Market,” said Joanna Mullen, an employment lawyer with Waterloo Region Community Legal Services, speaking to a collection MPP for the standing committee on finance and economic affairs.
In March of 2024, CTV News reported about a group of four recent Ukrainian immigrants who had worked at Dutchie’s but said they were not paid their full wages resulting in thousands of dollars in lost income.
Soon after, dozens of other former employees came forward with similar claims.
Our reporting found that Dutchie’s and its business director, Michael Renkema, had over twenty orders to pay issued by the Ministry of Labour and Ministry of Finance.
According to Mullen, to date they have received only nominal payments, no where near the full amount they are owed.
“So even though this employer was charged, he still continued to steal wages and even now in 2024 we continue to have workers come to us saying I haven't been paid,” said Mullen.
MPP’s of all political parties were shocked by what they heard.
“In this case, it almost sounds criminal,” said PC MPP Zee Hamid.
“It’s unbelievable,” said NDP MPP Jamie West adding. “It’s frustrating as a member of the assembly to see this happening … this is disgraceful.”
As part of Bill 190, the government is proposing to increase the maximum fine for repeat offenders from $50,000 to $100,000.
Mullen said that is a good step, but doesn’t go far enough.
“The Ministry of Finance, to date, when it comes to this employer, has not been successful in recovering all of the moneys that are owed for workers,” said Mullen.
According to Mullen, the province needs the power to shut down businesses like Dutchies’ by going after licenses.
“If an employer needs a business license or a liquor license or even a drivers license, the ministry could take those things away until the fines have been paid … and the workers are getting their money,” said Mullen.
CTV News reached out to Dutchies and business director Michael Renkema but did not get a response.
Kitchener Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
LIVE UPDATES Tracking Hurricane Milton: Storm becomes world's strongest of 2024
After reaching peak intensity with wind speeds of 180 m.p.h. (285 km/h) on Monday night, Milton became the strongest storm on our planet for 2024.
Hurricane Milton expected to hit Florida cities like Tampa, Orlando and Daytona Beach
Hurricane Milton is expected to leave a path of devastation across central Florida, from Tampa in the west to Daytona Beach in the east.
Meteorologist becomes emotional giving update on Hurricane Milton
A seasoned American meteorologist became emotional on air as he gave an update on a major hurricane, later suggesting the reason behind his strong reaction.
Liberals considering proroguing Parliament amid document impasse? Freeland says 'no'
The minority Liberal government is not considering proroguing Parliament, Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland said Tuesday, despite persisting uncertainty over who is willing to keep propping them up and procedural wrangling over a Conservative led-privilege debate.
4 people in Ontario sickened with listeriosis amid beef tongue recall: ministry
The Ontario Ministry of Health says four people have been sickened after consuming beef tongue believed to be contaminated with listeria.
'I hope so': Marc Garneau on whether Liberal party still has room for Blue Liberals
Former cabinet minister Marc Garneau, who describes himself in his new book as always-a-Liberal, 'but a decidedly blue one,' says he hopes the party still has room for someone like him.
'Very' serious issue: federal transport minister on contamination in northern Alberta town
The renewed pleas of people in Fort Chipewyan, Alta. for government to take action cleaning up contamination in their community have reached the ears of federal Transport Minister Anita Anand.
'Extremely disappointed': Family of homicide victim storms out of courtroom as judge reads decision
Emotions boiled over after a judge acquitted two out of three defendants in a manslaughter case, while the third accused has since died.
'I find it really disheartening': Family calls out police after Ottawa senior falls victim to theft in parking lot
On September 11, Madeleine Gervais was the victim of a theft in Ottawa's west end. It happened in the Loblaws parking lot in College Square, when she was approached by a man and a woman who insisted to help her load her groceries into her car.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.