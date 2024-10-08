'It almost sounds criminal': MPPs react to Dutchie’s controversy as province drafts new employment laws

The controversy surrounding Dutchie’s, a grocery company in Waterloo Region, has now hit the ears of lawmakers at Queen’s Park.

On Tuesday, during a committee hearing for Bill 190, Working for Workers Five Act, a Waterloo Region-based employment lawyer brought forward the case of Dutchie’s Fresh Market, to show several weaknesses in the laws.

“Over the last five years we have been seeing waves of workers come to us about one particular employer, a grocery store in the region called Dutchie’s Fresh Market,” said Joanna Mullen, an employment lawyer with Waterloo Region Community Legal Services, speaking to a collection MPP for the standing committee on finance and economic affairs.

In March of 2024, CTV News reported about a group of four recent Ukrainian immigrants who had worked at Dutchie’s but said they were not paid their full wages resulting in thousands of dollars in lost income.

Soon after, dozens of other former employees came forward with similar claims.

Our reporting found that Dutchie’s and its business director, Michael Renkema, had over twenty orders to pay issued by the Ministry of Labour and Ministry of Finance.

According to Mullen, to date they have received only nominal payments, no where near the full amount they are owed.

“So even though this employer was charged, he still continued to steal wages and even now in 2024 we continue to have workers come to us saying I haven't been paid,” said Mullen.

MPP’s of all political parties were shocked by what they heard.

“In this case, it almost sounds criminal,” said PC MPP Zee Hamid.

“It’s unbelievable,” said NDP MPP Jamie West adding. “It’s frustrating as a member of the assembly to see this happening … this is disgraceful.”

As part of Bill 190, the government is proposing to increase the maximum fine for repeat offenders from $50,000 to $100,000.

Mullen said that is a good step, but doesn’t go far enough.

“The Ministry of Finance, to date, when it comes to this employer, has not been successful in recovering all of the moneys that are owed for workers,” said Mullen.

According to Mullen, the province needs the power to shut down businesses like Dutchies’ by going after licenses.

“If an employer needs a business license or a liquor license or even a drivers license, the ministry could take those things away until the fines have been paid … and the workers are getting their money,” said Mullen.

CTV News reached out to Dutchies and business director Michael Renkema but did not get a response.