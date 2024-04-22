Police investigating death in Six Nations
Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) is assisting Six Nations police with a death investigation.
In a release Monday, OPP said a deceased person was found on 2nd Line near Chiefswood Road on April 12 at around 5:15 p.m.
Police said there is no risk to public safety but the public can expect an increased police presence in the area.
CTV News asked Six Nations Police if the death is suspicious but we have not heard back.
OPP Forensic Identification Services, the Office of the Chief Coroner and Ontario Forensic Pathology Service are also assisting in the investigation.
Anyone with information or dashcam video from the area is asked to contact Six Nations police.
Kitchener Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
How quietly promised law changes in the 2024 federal budget could impact your day-to-day life
The 2024 federal budget released last week includes numerous big spending promises that have garnered headlines. But, tucked into the 416-page document are also series of smaller items, such as promising to amend the law regarding infant formula and to force banks to label government rebates, that you may have missed.
Which foods have the most plastics? You may be surprised
'How much plastic will you have for dinner, sir? And you, ma'am?' While that may seem like a line from a satirical skit on Saturday Night Live, research is showing it's much too close to reality.
Diver pinned under water by an alligator figured he had choice. Lose his arm or lose his life
An alligator attacked a diver on April 15 as he surfaced from his dive, nearly out of air. His tank emptied with the gator's jaws crushing the arm he put up in defence.
'Trees going up like Roman candles' as wildfire season starts early in B.C.
Susanne Langan first noticed the Burgess Creek wildfire from her home in British Columbia's Cariboo region on Saturday afternoon as a distant, thin column of smoke.
opinion I've been a criminal attorney for decades. Here's what I think about the case against Trump
Joey Jackson, a criminal defence attorney and a legal analyst for CNN, outlines what he thinks about the criminal case against Donald Trump in the 'hush money trial.'
Celebrity designer sentenced to 18 months in prison for smuggling crocodile handbags
A leading fashion designer whose accessories were used by celebrities from Britney Spears to the cast of the 'Sex and the City' TV series was sentenced Monday to 18 months in prison after pleading guilty in Miami federal court on charges of smuggling crocodile handbags from her native Colombia.
Wildfire alert issued for area northwest of Edmonton cancelled
A wildfire alert for Lac Ste Anne County that was issued on Monday afternoon has ended.
Search for missing kayakers off Vancouver Island expands into U.S.
Authorities on both sides of the Canada-U.S. border resumed search efforts Monday to find two men who went missing while kayaking off Vancouver Island over the weekend.
Have forever chemicals in water impacted you? We want to hear about it
Share your story by emailing us at dotcom@bellmedia.ca with your name, general location and phone number in case we want to follow up. Your comments may be used in a CTVNews.ca story.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
London
-
WATCH
WATCH 'I couldn't believe it': Freight train on fire rolls through downtown London, Ont.
The investigation into how a train moving through the City of London caught fire has been turned over to the CP Rail police. Just before 11 p.m. on Sunday, London fire received multiple 911 calls about an eastbound train on fire, crossing over Oxford Street.
-
London man pleads guilty after random stabbing
A man charged with stabbing a driver several times pleaded guilty to the incident Monday in a London, Ont. courtroom.
-
Snake slithers through St. Thomas, Ont. apartment as resident acts to help
It was a surprising and slithering discovery for a St. Thomas woman. On a cold and windy day last week, Tiffany Byers discovered a five-foot snake in her apartment building.
Windsor
-
New lighting being installed along Windsor’s riverfront
The City of Windsor Parks Department will be working on improvements to a couple of Windsor parks over the next few weeks, including more lights on the riverfront.
-
Public feedback wanted for Windsor truck route study
The City of Windsor is moving into the third phase of its truck route study in an ongoing effort to help modernize and update the truck route network to adapt to changing city requirements.
-
Alleged robber on Huron Church Road arrested
Windsor police have arrested a man related to a robbery at a market on Huron Church Road.
Barrie
-
Destructive fire engulfs barn in Springwater
A destructive fire broke out in a barn on Monday afternoon at Flos Rd 8 in Springwater.
-
Wrong-way driver on highway 11 causes collision with transport truck
Huntsville OPP charged a driver for going the wrong way on Highway 11 and colliding with a transport vehicle.
-
Sexual assault at Barrie hotel under investigation
The Barrie Police Service Human Trafficking Unit were called after a woman was allegedly assaulted by a man she had met through a texting app.
Northern Ontario
-
Man responsible for northern Ont. crash that killed woman days before her wedding fined $5K
It was a sad scene at Tom Davies Square in Sudbury on Monday morning, where a man was being sentenced for a crash that killed a North Bay woman who was driving to her wedding shower.
-
WATCH
WATCH 'I couldn't believe it': Freight train on fire rolls through downtown London, Ont.
The investigation into how a train moving through the City of London caught fire has been turned over to the CP Rail police. Just before 11 p.m. on Sunday, London fire received multiple 911 calls about an eastbound train on fire, crossing over Oxford Street.
-
Sudbury police say suspect exposed themselves, asked youth for sexual favours on local trail
Police officials in Sudbury say they received a complaint that a youth was approached by an individual asking for sexual favours and exposing himself on a city walking trail.
Ottawa
-
BREAKING
BREAKING 3 children injured after truck collides with school bus in Russell, Ont.
Three children and a driver were taken to hospital after a school bus and a truck collided on Route 400 in Russell, Ont.
-
Ottawa police hate crime unit investigating chants made at pro-Palestinian rally Saturday
The Ottawa Police Service is investigating comments made at a pro-Palestinian rally on Saturday that have received condemnation by federal leaders, including Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.
-
Ottawa homicide victim remembered as 'very active' within badminton community
Kevin Willington, 53, of Ottawa has been identified as the victim of a shooting at a home on Birch Avenue on Friday night. Ottawa police said officers responded to a call for a shooting, and the victim died from his injuries at the scene.
Toronto
-
Toronto police chief asks for OPP review after judge in Umar Zameer trial raised concerns about officer testimony
Toronto’s police chief has ordered a “full internal review of all aspects of plainclothes policing” following an acquittal in the first-degree murder trial of Umar Zameer.
-
Some of gold stolen during airport heist was melted down in basement of GTA jewelry store: police
At least some of the gold bars stolen during the heist at Pearson Airport one year ago was likely melted down in the basement of a Toronto area jewelry store, Peel police tell CP24.com.
-
Man seriously injured after stabbing onboard a subway train: police
A man has been rushed to hospital with serious injuries following a stabbing that happened on a subway train.
Montreal
-
Suspects crash into Montreal police cars twice in one afternoon
Montreal police (SPVM) are searching for a suspect who crashed into a police car, injuring an officer, and fled the scene in a suspected stolen vehicle.
-
Quebec Health Department reports 28 cases of eye damage linked to solar eclipse
Quebec's Health Department says it has received 28 reports of eye damage related to the April 8 total solar eclipse that passed over southern parts of the province.
-
French-only greetings drop in Montreal as 'bonjour, hi' gains popularity
Most Montreal merchants greet their customers in French only, but that could soon change as "bonjour, hi" becomes more popular.
Atlantic
-
Woman airlifted to hospital after N.S. car crash
Three people are in hospital with serious injuries after a two-vehicle crash in New Germany, N.S., on Sunday.
-
2 people dead, 4 others make it to shore after vessel capsizes in Newfoundland
The Department of Fisheries and Oceans says two people were found dead and four others survived after a boat capsized off the west coast of Newfoundland.
-
Posters promoting theft from Loblaws circulate online
Pictures of a poster encouraging people to steal from Loblaw Companies Limited next month on a specific date have been circulating online.
Winnipeg
-
'Never seen this before': Homes in Manitoba community damaged by ice wall
Homeowners in a Manitoba community are cleaning up after being impacted by a natural phenomenon last week.
-
'It's bittersweet': Popular St. Boniface restaurant set to close its doors
Marion Street Eatery is set to close its doors for good after over a decade serving up steaming plates of eggs benedict, grilled cheese and brisket hash.
-
Manitoba could soon end ban of growing recreational cannabis at home
People in Manitoba could soon be able to grow recreational cannabis in their homes.
Calgary
-
Suspect in deadly Calgary shooting has 'Edmonton ties': police
Calgary police have released a photo of a man wanted after a deadly shooting in the community of Shawnessy last month.
-
Calgary halal food stores, grocers shut down by Alberta Health Services
Alberta Health Services has issued closure orders to a number of Calgary halal food establishments.
-
Court hearing held for former Alberta minor hockey volunteer charged with sexual assault
A court hearing for Alexa Suitor, a former volunteer with the Sundre Minor Hockey Association, was held on Monday.
Edmonton
-
Province announces changes to lower utility bills in Calgary, but no relief for Edmonton customers
The Alberta government is changing existing legislation to lower utility bills in Calgary.
-
'People are on edge': Lessons learned after 2023 wildfire and flood evacuations in Edson
People living in Edson were forced to flee their homes three times last spring.
-
Wildfire alert issued for area northwest of Edmonton cancelled
A wildfire alert for Lac Ste Anne County that was issued on Monday afternoon has ended.
Vancouver
-
Date set for Ibrahim Ali to be sentenced for teen girl's murder
A date has been set for Ibrahim Ali to be sentenced for the first-degree murder of a 13-year-old girl whose body was found in a Burnaby, B.C., park almost seven years ago.
-
'Trees going up like Roman candles' as wildfire season starts early in B.C.
Susanne Langan first noticed the Burgess Creek wildfire from her home in British Columbia's Cariboo region on Saturday afternoon as a distant, thin column of smoke.
-
North Vancouver RCMP officers allegedly assaulted while investigating hit-and-run
Mounties in North Vancouver are appealing for information and video after two officers were allegedly assaulted while trying to apprehend a suspect after a pick-up truck crashed into a tree.