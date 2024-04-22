Police investigating death in Six Nations

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) is assisting Six Nations police with a death investigation.

In a release Monday, OPP said a deceased person was found on 2nd Line near Chiefswood Road on April 12 at around 5:15 p.m.

Police said there is no risk to public safety but the public can expect an increased police presence in the area.

CTV News asked Six Nations Police if the death is suspicious but we have not heard back.

OPP Forensic Identification Services, the Office of the Chief Coroner and Ontario Forensic Pathology Service are also assisting in the investigation.

Anyone with information or dashcam video from the area is asked to contact Six Nations police.