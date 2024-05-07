Getting revved up for Waterloo Region’s Ride for Dad

The Grand River Motorcycle Ride for Dad officially kicked off Tuesday at the Lancaster Smokehouse in Kitchener.

The annual event is celebrating a major milestone this year – its 20th anniversary.

The organization has raised more than $2.6 million over the last two decades to aid in the fight against prostate cancer. All proceeds are used to fund research and public awareness campaigns on the importance of early detection.

“That’s the thing with men’s health, a lot of men don’t take responsibility,” said Dave Mathes, Ride for Dad’s operations officer. “Getting your prostate cancer – PSA test – is a great way to delve into that… at least it’s a start. It can reveal many other things as well, if there’s issues. Prostate cancer awareness is a huge concern.”

Registration for this year’s Ride for Dad is already open.

The big event is set for June 1. Motorcycles will begin gathering at 50 Sportsworld Crossing Road at 7 a.m., with departure set for 9:30 a.m.

Also at Tuesday’s kick off, Will Aiello accepted a plaque on behalf of CTV News Kitchener.