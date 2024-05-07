Waterloo Region says international students behind big population boost

Waterloo Region’s population has seen significant growth between 2022 to 2023 and regional staff say that’s largely attributed to increases in international student enrollment.

At the end of 2023, Waterloo Region’s population was an estimated 673,910, according to a report from staff. It increased by 28,490 people, or 4.4 per cent, from year-end in 2022.

“2023 saw the strongest population growth in Waterloo Region,” staff said during a planning and works committee meeting on Tuesday. “Growth in 2023 was nearly double the annual growth that has ever occurred in Waterloo Region.”

Staff called in an anomaly year with the student population accounting for 50 per cent of population growth.

Last year, international students represented about 37 per cent of total enrollment. Between 2016 and 2022, international enrollment was only about 20 per cent of the total at local institutions.

“The increase in the number of international students has an effect on Waterloo Region’s population since most require housing within the region, compared to domestic students, many of whom commute from other jurisdictions or already live within the region,” said the report to council.

Earlier this year, Immigration Minister Marc Miller announced a temporary two year cap on international student admissions.

Regional staff said if international students weren’t included, population numbers for 2023 would be more similar to the numbers in 2022.