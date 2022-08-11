Humane society sees increase in 'inhumane trap' usage

Animal services officers at the Humane Society of Kitchener Waterloo & Stratford Perth (HSKWSP) say they have witnessed an increasing trend of traps being set to capture or harm local wildlife.

The agencies said multiple traps were found within the last three weeks. The trapped wildlife was either being found deceased, in serious distress or freed before injuries could be tended to.

“As our cities continue to grow, we are co-existing with wildlife. There are more than enough ways to co-exist peacefully without causing harm,” said Janice Maxwell, manager of animal services, HSKWSP in a media release.

According to the humane society, three traps have been found in Kitchener in the last three weeks.

Two of the traps were described as black plastic Rat Snap traps, with the first capturing a skunk. When animal services officers arrived, the skunk had clawed its way free but had sustained serious injuries and was found deceased nearby.

The second also trapped a skunk, who tried to escape under a fence. When officers arrived, the animal was in distress and had already sustained significant injury. As a result, it had to be humanely euthanized.

The third was an old-style metal trap – called a Conibear. The trap was found with a squirrel incise, and the animal was released before officers arrived.

The humane society said the squirrel “almost certainly sustained severe injuries.”

Most municipalities have by-laws restricting the use of certain types of traps.

“The possession and use of body-gripping traps, including Conibear traps and some snap traps, is strictly regulated. Only qualified and licensed individuals may possess and use body-gripping traps to capture wildlife. Ontario’s trapping regulations, including requirements for the use of humane certified traps for most species, are among the strictest and most humane and comply with the Agreement on International Humane Trapping Standards,” the humane society said.

The Humane Society is reminding residents to be aware of what is permitted and what is not, but more importantly, how to deter wildlife without causing undue suffering.

“There are so many ways to deter wildlife from our yards that do not involve seriously harming or killing wildlife,” said Maxwell. “Call a humane wildlife control company, patch up holes in your roof or put mesh screens over your range hood vents, remove anything that is attracting them or use a humane method to make the environment not favourable – make lots of noise, remove food sources. They will eventually move on.”

HSKWSP has https://kwsphumane.ca/WildlifeResourceshttps://kwsphumane.ca/WildlifeResources to help homeowners learn how to humanely deter wildlife from their property. The guide also gives more information on various species, co-existing with them, and when to be concerned about illness or injury.