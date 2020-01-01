Kitchener News | Local Breaking | CTV News Kitchener

CTV News Kitchener Videographer

Krista’s journalism career started at the age of eight, when she published a “local” newspaper for her family members, and delivered it to each of their bedroom doors.

Years later she graduated from the University of Guelph-Humber, earning both an Honours Degree in Media Studies and a Diploma in Journalism.

Krista began her professional career as an intern at 680 News Radio in Toronto and then switched to television, working as a videographer at TV Cogeco. There she spent years reporting on the Halton Region and her hometown of Burlington, Ont.

Krista later moved to Saskatchewan, where she worked as the Morning Live Reporter.

She has interviewed countless memorable figures including Justin Trudeau, Kathleen Wynne, and Santa Clause.

Krista joined the CTV team in September 2017 and came to CTV Kitchener in 2020. She lives in Guelph with her spouse Luke and their boxer dog, Molson.