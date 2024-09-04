How Waterloo Region students are adapting to new classroom cellphone ban

It’s a new era for students in Waterloo Region and across Ontario – cellphones are now banned in most classrooms.

“They said that we get a warning at first and if they see it again, they can take it,” explained Grade 12 student Emiliana.

From kindergarten to Grade 6, cellphones must be silent and out of sight for the entire school day. In Grades 7 through 12, phones are prohibited in the classroom unless a teacher says otherwise, with some exceptions for students with special education needs.

The goal of the new ban is create a more focused learning environment.

“Our brains aren’t designed to multi-task,” said Emma Duerden, an associate professor in the faculty of education at Western University. “We’re supposed to be focusing on one thing at a time. You can see difficulties with short-term memory. It can also impact our social interaction with others.”

She’s encouraged by the ban.

“This should promote children’s attention and learning in memory,” Duerden added.

Under the new rule, if a phone is used in the classroom, it’s to be taken away. If the student doesn’t hand it over, they could be suspended.

Students at St. Mary’s High School in Kitchener said they’re still getting used to the changes.

“My friend… she got it taken away for checking the time,” said Abby, a Grade 12 student.

“I was hearing notifications so I went on my Snapchat by accident and I completely forgot,” said Grade 9 student David.

Teachers, meanwhile, are raising concerns about how the ban will be enforced. The Ontario Secondary School Teachers Federation (OSSTF) said it will put an added burden on educators. Elementary teachers agree.

“If the cellphone is taken away and the parent is angry, who has to deal with that angry parent? The frontline teacher,” explained Jeff Pelich, president of the Elementary Teachers Federation of Ontario Waterloo Region.

Emiliana was candid about the ban.

“I think it’s kind of stupid,” she said.

“It’s just making everyone mad about it,” added David.

While some students disagree with the cellphone crackdown, others say it won’t affect their in-class studies.

“I don’t think it’s that big of a deal,” explained Abby. “I don’t go on my phone a lot when the teacher is teaching. But when we’re doing work periods, I like to have my headphones in.”

CTV News reached out to Waterloo Region’s public and Catholic school boards for comment.

The Waterloo Catholic District School Board said it will come down to teachers to monitor cellphone use in their classroom and confiscate the devices when necessary.

The Waterloo Region District School Board said a number of its schools have already implemented their own anti-cellphone measures, with staff taking an educational approach with students.