How to vote in the upcoming municipal election

The 2022 municipal election is just days away and you might have questions about when, where and how to vote for mayor, councillors and school board trustees.

“Some municipalities have online voting that is open now, so you should check with your municipality,” says Julie Scott, the city clerk and director of legislative services for Waterloo.

Monday, Oct. 24 is officially Election Day, with polls open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

As for finding your specific polling station, those can be found online.

“I’d recommend you go to your municipal website,” advises Scott. “The election page and all municipalities have a tab to find out where you can vote.”

CTV News has a compiled a guide with frequently asked questions and links to city websites.

Voters should also have a good idea who they want to pick ahead of arriving at the polling station.

Election officials say voters should take their time when filling out their ballot. It’s also OK if you’ve made a mistake.

“When you receive your ballot you will receive instructions on how to fill out each part of the ballot,” says Scott. “We do know it’s a lot, so you don’t have to feel rushed. You have plenty of time. If you do happen to make a mistake, bring it to a staff person.”