Meet the candidates running for mayor in Stratford
Ontario voters are heading to the polls on Oct. 24 to choose who they want to represent them at the municipal level of government.
In Stratford, three people are running for mayor.. Current mayor Dan Mathieson is not seek reelection.
Another 29 candidates are running for councillor positions. Of those, 10 will be selected to represent the city.
CTV News reached out to each mayoral candidate to get a better idea of who they are, why they’re running, and what they think is the biggest issue facing their township.
All candidates were sent the same three questions.
Kathy Vassilakos
Kathy Vassilakos. (Submitted)
Who are you?
My parents were Greek immigrants who ran a family farm and owned a restaurant. I am a Biochemist and have worked as a project manager, technical writer, due diligence reviewer, and consultant. We moved to Stratford 19 years ago and I have served two terms on Stratford City Council.
Why are you running?
Recovery from the pandemic will require a clear vision for the future, one that addresses challenges created by three years of disruption. The pandemic is not the only challenge we face. Housing, infrastructure, the climate crisis, geopolitical instability, are complex issues that affect our community. My vision for Stratford will continue to be one where every resident and visitor experiences a high quality of life. The most environmentally, financially, and socially sustainable communities are ones where people work and play where they live.
My approach to decision making is to read all the relevant documents, do additional research where needed, consider different viewpoints, and ask questions to make an informed decision. I am running to lead a council that is solutions-based and highly collaborative.
What do you think is the most pressing issue facing the City of Stratford and how do you plan to address it?
Housing availability, affordability, and homelessness are the issues that I have heard most during the campaign. Creating attainable and affordable housing will require resources across all levels of government.
The upcoming update to the Official Plan is an opportunity to encourage more missing middle housing. Infill intensification within the built boundary of the city is the most environmentally, fiscally, and socially responsible strategy. Building higher density housing in areas of the city that promote transit and active transportation addresses multiple challenges.
investStratford is currently in the second phase of an attainable housing strategy that will produce a toolkit of development incentives to support new attainable housing.
The Britannia Apartment buildings are a good example of city-owned housing that combines market and affordable rents. The city should analyze our land inventory to identify suitable locations for more of these buildings.
Addressing homelessness requires more than just creating housing units and affordability. People experiencing chronic homelessness require wrap-around supports to attain and retain stable housing. The SHOPP program, based on a Housing First philosophy, should be a priority for expansion. This will require collaboration across social service agencies and funding from upper levels of government.
Robert Ritz
Robert Ritz. (submitted)
Who are you?
I am a life-long Stratford resident, a husband, father and grandfather. I have been active and participating in the city for my entire life – building community facilities, creating and running annual events, fundraising and advocating with City Hall for better and more sustainable development that respects our unique heritage.
Why are you running?
I am running for Mayor of Stratford because we deserve better leadership.
My vision is to lead a City where citizens and City Hall work together transparently to find the right answers to our shared challenges and take advantage of our opportunities.
Our last City Council let us all down. Their efforts to secretly engineer approval for the Xinyi glass factory earned them the municipal Code of Silence award for Canada’s Most Secretive Council. The lack of transparency and accountability is unacceptable.
It's time for someone different at City Hall – someone who will be more respectful of citizens and more focused on working together and building trust between City Hall and the citizens of Stratford and making the city more sustainable, welcoming and livable.
What do you think is the most pressing issue facing the City of Stratford and how do you plan to address it?
It’s important to consider not just what direction the city should go, but how we get there – by making city government more open, more accountable and more engaged with citizens. I would lead a city:
- Where the Mayor and Council don’t hide from citizens
- Where we value citizens’ opinions and where Council communicates clearly and frequently
- That grows in a way that is both sustainable and respectful of our unique character
- That limits growth into the surrounding agricultural land
- That offers a welcoming place and affordable housing for all people
- That takes care of those suffering from homelessness and addiction
- Where our infrastructure is strong and sustainable.
People value trust. The last Stratford Council lost that trust when it decided to actively hide important information from the public.
Trust is earned by:
- Being transparent as Mayor
- Making information about the City and Council easy to find and easy to understand
- Communicating frequently with citizens, in plain and simple language – not using legal, planning, financial and other language
- Working harder and smarter to reach out to get citizens’ ideas, proposals and solutions
- Enacting whistleblower protection for city staff
- Creating a Lobbyist registry.
Martin Ritsma
Martin Ritsma has not responded to CTV’s candidate survey
A full list of the candidates running for councillor positions is available here.
Kitchener Top Stories
-
BREAKING
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
WATCH LIVE | Ian makes landfall in southwest Florida as Category 4 hurricane
Hurricane Ian made landfall in southwest Florida near Cayo Costa on Wednesday as a catastrophic Category 4 storm. About 2.5 million people were ordered to evacuate southwest Florida before the storm hit the coast with maximum sustained winds of 150 mph (241 km/h).
Cuban migrant boat sinks off Florida due to Hurricane Ian; 23 missing
U.S. Border Patrol said on Wednesday that 23 people were missing off the coast of Florida after a Cuban migrant boat sank due to Hurricane Ian.
Canadian actor Robert Cormier dead at 33
Robert Cormier, a Canadian actor whose credits include 'American Gods' and the long-running series 'Heartland' has died at age 33.
Truth or bluff? Why Putin's nuclear warnings have the West worried
President Vladimir Putin's latest warning that he is ready to use nuclear weapons to defend Russia amid the war in Ukraine has made a troubling question much more urgent: Is the former KGB spy bluffing?
Drug company founded by murdered billionaire Barry Sherman agrees to takeover
The Canadian generic pharmaceuticals giant founded by murdered billionaire Barry Sherman in 1974 has agreed to a takeover.
Feds tell Canadian hockey players with KHL teams in Russia, Belarus to get out
Canadians continue to play hockey for Kontinental Hockey League teams in Russia and Belarus despite the Canadian government’s warning to get out of those countries.
An Ontario boy with terminal cancer wanted to see monsters. 1,000 strangers made it happen
A five-year-old Hamilton boy battling brain cancer had one request: he wanted to see monsters. Earlier this month, 1,000 strangers made his wish come true.
This ship tried to warn the Titanic about the iceberg. Now scientists have found its wreckage
The wreck of a ship that tried to warn the RMS Titanic of the iceberg that sank it on its maiden voyage has been found at the bottom of the Irish Sea.
COVID-19 vaccines linked to temporary changes in menstrual cycle, new study confirms
A new global study now confirms the link between a temporary increase in the menstrual cycles of some individuals as a result of the COVID-19 vaccine.
London
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | Ian makes landfall in southwest Florida as Category 4 hurricane
Hurricane Ian made landfall in southwest Florida near Cayo Costa on Wednesday as a catastrophic Category 4 storm. About 2.5 million people were ordered to evacuate southwest Florida before the storm hit the coast with maximum sustained winds of 150 mph (241 km/h).
-
London police investigating after pedestrian struck
London police are investigating after a pedestrian was struck on Wednesday morning. The incident happened around 7 a.m. in the area of Southdale Road and Wellington Road.
-
Victim identified, child with life-threatening injuries after Meaford crash
OPP have identified the victim of a fatal crash that happened Tuesday in Meaford. Police were called to the scene around 12:20 p.m. on Highway 26 just east of Grey County Road 112 and found a head-on collision between a compact vehicle and a pickup truck.
Windsor
-
LaSalle police investigate ‘concerning graffiti’ at local high school
There was an increased police presence at Sandwich Secondary School Wednesday due to “concerning graffiti” regarding a threat to burn down the school, police say.
-
Family of 10 calls Windsor home after fleeing Afghanistan
Though they’ve only called Windsor home for a matter of months, the Frotan family is happy to do so after fleeing Afghanistan amid Taliban takeover.
-
City's live stream of hospital announcement deleted after Windsor CAO cites ‘political’ concerns
Windsor’s acting chief administrative officer says he made the call for the city to delete a recent live stream of a media announcement regarding the future hospital on County Road 42 over concerns it would become too political.
Barrie
-
Voting for Barrie municipal election online or by phone
For the first time, the City of Barrie will not have in-person voting for the upcoming city-wide municipal election.
-
Victim identified, child with life-threatening injuries after Meaford crash
OPP have identified the victim of a fatal crash that happened Tuesday in Meaford. Police were called to the scene around 12:20 p.m. on Highway 26 just east of Grey County Road 112 and found a head-on collision between a compact vehicle and a pickup truck.
-
Emergency preparedness at RVH Thursday
Visitors to Barrie's hospital might be alarmed when witnessing a chaotic triage scene on Thursday.
Northern Ontario
-
Sudbury police investigating 'targeted' shooting on Grandview Boulevard
Sudbury police are investigating a shooting at a home on Grandview Boulevard in the New Sudbury area Wednesday morning and say they believe it is a targeted incident.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Wiikwemkoong shelter in place lifted, suspect in custody
Residents in the First Nation territory of Wiikwemkoong on Manitoulin Island are breathing a sigh of relief as police announce the emergency advisory has been lifted Wednesday afternoon.
-
Elliot Lake garage owner wanted for fraud arrested after more than a year on the lam
A former garage owner in Elliot Lake has been arrested in Sault Ste. Marie, more than a year after he was wanted by police for numerous fraud and theft complaints.
Ottawa
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | Ian makes landfall in southwest Florida as Category 4 hurricane
Hurricane Ian made landfall in southwest Florida near Cayo Costa on Wednesday as a catastrophic Category 4 storm. About 2.5 million people were ordered to evacuate southwest Florida before the storm hit the coast with maximum sustained winds of 150 mph (241 km/h).
-
Thanksgiving grocery challenge: Who can get the best deals?
CTV News Ottawa is sending reporters Jeremie Charron and Kimberley Johnson out with Thanksgiving shopping lists to see who can find the best deals.
-
Minor injuries after driver crashes into bank on Strandherd Drive
Ottawa paramedics say two people suffered minor injuries after a driver crashed into a bank branch in Barrhaven.
Toronto
-
Canadian actor Robert Cormier dead at 33
Robert Cormier, a Canadian actor whose credits include 'American Gods' and the long-running series 'Heartland' has died at age 33.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Toronto shooting suspect arrested after ditching car and running across Highway 401, police say
A suspect in a Scarborough shooting has been taken into custody after ditching their car on Highway 401 and running across multiple lanes of traffic, police say.
-
Man convicted of shooting up Brampton strip mall is now on the run
A man convicted of spraying bullets into a Brampton strip mall as a ploy to distract police from a smash-and-grab at a nearby jewellery store has slipped away and is now on the run, CTV News has learned.
Montreal
-
'80 per cent of immigrants go to Montreal, don't work, don't speak French': CAQ immigration minister
Outgoing CAQ Immigration Minister Jean Boulet claims the vast majority of immigrants move to Montreal, don't speak French and don't work. Party leader François Legault adds that accepting more than 50,000 immigrants would be 'suicide.'
-
Polls show race for second heating up in Quebec election
Polls heading into the final week of the Quebec election campaign show much of the same results since the first week: a race for second behind the CAQ.
-
Quebec votes: Legault criticizes immigration minister who said newcomers 'don't work'
Immigration was once again at the forefront of the election campaign on Wednesday, as it was learned that Jean Boulet will no longer be Minister of Immigration if the Coalition Avenir Québec (CAQ) regains power.
Atlantic
-
N.S. premier slams 'poor participation and support' from telecom companies during Fiona
Five days after Fiona knocked power out for more than 500,000 customers in Nova Scotia, over 100,000 are still without power. Many more remain without internet and cell phone service.
-
P.E.I. premier sees progress in clean up and restoration efforts, supports announced for residents
Prince Edward Island Premier Dennis King says, although there is still a lot of work to be done before things get back to normal on the island, there has been quite a bit of progress after post-tropical storm Fiona wreaked havoc across the province Saturday.
-
'We are seeing unprecedented damage': Power restoration efforts continue across Nova Scotia
With more than 1,400 people in the field and hundreds more behind the scenes, Nova Scotia Power is continuing its restoration efforts across the province.
Winnipeg
-
What dropping the travel mandates means for Canadians moving forward
On Monday, the federal government announced it would be dropping COVID border restrictions for anyone entering Canada and masking on planes and trains will also come to end.
-
Portage Place mall, parades and green energy the focus on the campaign trail
A trio of mayoral candidates shared their plans for the city if they are elected mayor.
-
Two people shot in their vehicle in Dauphin: RCMP
Mounties have arrested a man and searching for two more women after two people in Dauphin were shot at in their vehicle late last week.
Calgary
-
'Mountain of meth': Alberta police seize over $55M in drugs, arsenal of weapons
Alberta police have seized an estimated $55 million in illegal drugs through a cross-border investigation into organized crime, trafficking and money laundering.
-
First-degree murder charge laid in Upper Mount Royal death
A 29-year-old Calgary man has been charged with first-degree murder in connection with a summer homicide and police believe additional people played roles in the death.
-
Calgary doctor files human rights complaint over changes to mask rules on airplanes
A family doctor in Calgary has filed a human rights complaint over Ottawa's decision to no longer require masks on airplanes to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
Edmonton
-
Danielle Smith raised $100K in donations for a vaccine lawsuit that hasn't happened
A candidate to become the next premier of Alberta has all but abandoned a vaccine lawsuit she collected GoFundMe donations for, and instead she claims to have given roughly $60,000 to the Justice Centre For Constitutional Freedoms (JCCF).
-
Cryptocurrency scams defrauded Edmontonians more than $5M over 2 years: police
More than $5.6 million has been stolen in Edmonton through scams referencing cryptocurrency, police say.
-
Pair charged with attempted murder in Ponoka shooting arrested in Banff
Two men were arrested Monday and charged with attempted murder in connection to a shooting in central Alberta several days earlier.
Vancouver
-
LIVE @ 1 P.M.
LIVE @ 1 P.M. | Update on fall respiratory viruses coming with B.C.'s top health officials
B.C.'s top health officials are expected to give an update Wednesday, outlining the latest information on fall respiratory viruses.
-
VPD looking for suspect who allegedly used racial slur while attacking stranger
A young Asian woman was hit in the back of the head with a pole while walking in downtown Vancouver Tuesday, according to police, who say the stranger who did it used a racial slur and then fled the area while "making offensive comments."
-
Indigenous man, granddaughter who were wrongly handcuffed reach settlement with Vancouver police
A settlement has been reached in a human rights complaint filed by an Indigenous man and his granddaughter who were handcuffed by police during a 2019 incident at a Vancouver bank.