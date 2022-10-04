Your guide to everything you need to know to vote in the Region of Waterloo 2022 municipal election
Voters are heading to the polls on Oct. 24 to choose who they want to represent them at the municipal level for the next four years.
Polls will be open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on election day.
To ease the voting process, CTV News Kitchener has compiled a list of frequently asked questions, information for voters and details on when and where to find advance polls in Waterloo region.
Those who are ready to cast their ballot are able to do so at advance polls, some of which are open weeks ahead of the official election date.
HOW DO I VOTE?
You can vote in-person on the election day at your voting location.
Those living in Kitchener can find where to vote on the city website.
City of Waterloo residents can check where their voting location is on the city's website, or visit any of the "supervote" locations spread across the city.
Those living in the City of Cambridge can view their voting locating by putting their address into the search box on the cities website.
The deadline to apply to vote by mail has already closed in the Region of Waterloo.
Advance voting options broken down by location are as follows:
CAMBRIDGE
The City of Cambridge has some of the earliest advance polls, with the locations open ahead of the election offering a combined five days to cast an early ballot.
Forward Baptist Church located at 55 Franklin Boulevard will be open Oct. 6 and 7 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Preston Auditorium Arena located at 1458 Hamilton Street will be open Oct. 11 and 12 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Hespeler Arena at 640 Ellis Road will be open only on Oct. 15 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
KITCHENER
Kitchener residents can vote at any of the five advance voting locations spread across the city.
Each location will be open from Oct. 12 through Oct. 15 from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Voters can visit any one of the following locations:
• Breithaupt Centre located at 350 Margaret Avenue
• Country Hills Community Centre located at 100 Rittenhouse Road
• Doon Pioneer Park Community Centre located at 150 Pioneer Drive
• Forest Heights Community Centre located at 1700 Queen's Boulevard
• Stanley Park Community Centre located at 505 Franklin Street North
WATERLOO
The City of Waterloo has one of the longest advance poll voting options, with residents able to cast their ballot early over eight different days.
The advance voting polls are as follows:
Oct. 8 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Waterloo Memorial Recreation Complex
Oct. 11 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Waterloo City Centre
Oct. 12 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Waterloo City Centre
Oct. 13 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Waterloo City Centre
Oct. 14 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Waterloo City Centre
Oct. 14 from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Albert McCormick Community Centre
Oct. 15 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Waterloo Memorial Recreation Complex
Oct.16 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at RIM Park
TOWNSHIP OF NORTH DUMFRIES
The Township of North Dumfries is offering two days of advance voting.
Voters will need to visit their ward-specific location. Advance voting is open at these locations on Oct. 19 and Oct. 22 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Ward 1 voters will need to go to Kirkwood Apartments located at 191 Stanley Street in Ayr.
Ward 2 voters can vote at the North Dumfries Community Complex located at 2958 Greenfield Road in Ayr.
Ward 3 voters can vote at the Grand Valley Golf and Country Club at 1910 Roseville Road in Cambridge.
Ward 4 voters will need to go to the Cambridge Golf Club at 1346 Clyde Road in Cambridge.
In addition to in-person advance voting, the township is also offering internet voting from anywhere at anytime between Oct. 11 at 10 a.m. and Oct. 24 at 8 p.m.
TOWNSHIP OF WILMOT
Advance polls will be open a total of four days ahead of the election. The township has not identified the advance poll locations on its website.
Voters can cast a ballot on Oct. 15, 16, 22 and 23 between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m.
Wilmot will be using online and telephone voting, allowing voters to cast a ballot from Oct. 14 at 10 a.m. to Oct. 24 at 8 p.m.
TOWNSHIP OF WELLESLEY
The Township of Wellesley does not currently have any advance polls listed on its website.
On Oct. 14, the township is starting a 10-day voting period using internet and telephone.
TOWNSHIP OF WOOLWICH
The Township of Woolwich does not have advance polls listed on its election page.
On Oct. 14, phone and internet voting will open and last until all polls close on Oct. 24.
WHO CAN VOTE?
• A Canadian citizen
• At least 18 years of age
• An owner or tenant of land in the Region of Waterloo
• A spouse of a resident, owner, or tenant of land in the Region of Waterloo
• Not prohibited from voting under any law.
Those unsure of their voting eligibility can check here. (https://www.voterlookup.ca/home.aspx)
WHAT DO I NEED TO BRING WITH ME TO VOTE IN THE ELECTION?
Proper identification is required to cast a ballot in the municipal election. Each voter needs to come with at least one piece of ID if they want to vote in the Region of Waterloo municipal election.
The identification must be an original or a copy certified by a notary public. You cannot use electronic copies including photos or videos.
If you do not have valid identification or if it does not have the right address, you can sign a legal declaration at your voting place confirming you are eligible to vote in Waterloo.
To vote you must present one of the following documents showing your name and address:
• Ontario driver’s licence
• Ontario Health Card (photo card)
• Ontario Photo Card
• Ontario motor vehicle permit (vehicle portion)
• Cancelled personalized cheque
• Mortgage statement, lease or rental agreement relating to property in Ontario
• Insurance policy or insurance statement
• Loan agreement or other financial agreement with a financial institution
• Document issued or certified by a court in Ontario
• Any other document from the government of Canada, Ontario or a municipality in Ontario or from an agency or such a government
• Any document from a Band Council in Ontario established under the Indian Act (Canada)
• Income tax assessment notice
• Child tax benefit statement
• Statement of employment insurance benefits paid T4E
• Statement of old age security T4A (OAS)
• Statement of Canada Pension Plan benefits T4A(P)
• Canada Pension Plan statement of contributions
• Statement of direct deposit for Ontario Works
• Statement of direct deposit for Ontario Disability Support Program
• Workplace Safety and Insurance Board statement of benefits T5007
• Property tax assessment
• Credit card statement, bank account statement, or RRSP, RRIF, RHOSP or T5 statement
• CNIB Card or a card from another registered charitable organization that provides services to persons with disabilities
• Hospital card or record
• Document showing campus residence, issued by the office or officials responsible for student residence at a post-secondary institution
• Document showing residence at a long-term care home under the Long-Term Care Homes Act, 2007, issued by the Administrator for the home
• Utility bill for hydro, water, gas, telephone or cable TV or a bill from a public utilities commission
• Cheque stub, T4 statement or pay receipt issued by an employer
• Transcript or report card from a post-secondary school
WHO ARE MY CANDIDATES?
A full list of candidates can be viewed by visiting CTV News Kitchener.
CAN I TAKE TIME OFF WORK TO VOTE?
The Province of Ontario entitles workers to take up to three hours to vote on voting day.
According to the province, typically this is at the start or end of your working hours. Voting hours are from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. If your working hours are from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., you are entitled to leave one hour early so that you would have from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. to vote.
Your employer may decide when it would be most convenient for you to be absent in order to vote.
CAN POST-SECONDARY STUDENTS VOTE?
The Municipal Elections Act permits post-secondary students to vote in the Region of Waterloo municipal election or the municipal election conducted in their "home" municipality, provided they are residing in the Region of Waterloo to attend a post-secondary institution and intend to return to their "home" municipality at the conclusion of their studies.
If you are a student living on campus at Wilfrid Laurier University or University of Waterloo, you can vote at the Concourse or the Student Life Centre.
