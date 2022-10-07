Meet the candidates running for mayor in Cambridge

Ontario voters are heading to the polls on Oct. 24 to choose who they want to represent them at the municipal level of government.

In Cambridge, there are four people running for Mayor.

CTV News reached out to each mayoral candidate to get a better idea of who they are, why they’re running, and what they think is the biggest issue facing their township.

All candidates were sent the same three questions.

Kathryn McGarry (incumbent)

Kathryn McGarry. (Submitted)

Who are you?

I have been invested in Cambridge and an active volunteer advocate for people and issues that matter for 34 years. We have raised our 6 children here. As a Registered Nurse, I cared for our most vulnerable residents in homes, Emergency Room and ICU. I was the Cambridge MPP, a Cabinet Minister, an incumbent Mayor and Regional Councillor. I am known as a competent, collaborative community builder.

Why are you running?

I am running for re-election because I believe in the potential our incredible City has.

This is a critical time, when experience and committed leadership is needed to steer Cambridge out of the pandemic toward full recovery. That requires an experienced hand; not one that seeks a fight, but rather a strong voice that seeks collaborative solutions that benefit absolutely everyone in our community.

I bring stamina and the strong working relationships needed to move our City forward. As a seasoned public servant, with experience at three out of the four levels of government I will always stand for up Cambridge - even when it means making the difficult, but right decisions.

I am running to ensure we remain one of the best places in Canada to play, live, and work.

What do you think is the most pressing issue facing the City of Cambridge and how do you plan to address it?

Lack of social services support is the single biggest issue faced by all the residents of Cambridge.

The increasing number of people experiencing homelessness, mental health and addiction issues is unprecedented, has worsened over the pandemic and is a national issue. These issues are complex and needs all four levels of Govt working together to help find solutions. I have strong collaborative relationships with service providers, elected officials and have been advocating for increased funding to provide more housing and Mental Health and Addictions supports.

I spearheaded the establishment of the Community Well Being Advisory Committee to help find Cambridge-made solutions to work on the root causes of homelessness. My years at the Crime Prevention Council helped me establish those key relationships. Building more supports such as recreational activities focused on Youth will contribute to increased resilience, critical to prevent another generation from suffering.

Cambridge has partnered with others and will continue to create more affordable housing options to deliver on our Regional Homelessness Master Plan and will continue to leverage more funding to build more affordable units.

Supporting the work of police, Cambridge by-law team, Neighbourhood associations, outreach and mental health workers, helps make a safer community. Establishing a CTS site will decrease public drug use, reduce 911 calls and connect people to services.

Ontario is the only province in Canada that pays for social services at the municipal rather than the provincial level. Along with Big City Mayors, I have had advocated that that needs to change.

Jan Liggett

Jan Liggett has not yet replied to the CTV News survey.

Randy Carter

Randy Carter did not have an email or website with contact information listed on the official list of candidates.

Cody Botelho

Cody Botelho did not have an email or website with contact information listed on the official list of candidates.