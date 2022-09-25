Meet the candidates running for the Region of Waterloo council
Residents in the Region of Waterloo are heading to the polls on Oct. 24 to elect their representatives.
The deadline to register was Friday, Aug. 19 at 2 p.m. Election Day is Monday, Oct. 24.
There are 14 Kitchener candidates running for Waterloo regional council, of which four will be elected.
There are six Cambridge candidates, of which two will be elected.
There are 10 Waterloo candidates, of which two will be elected.
There are three candidates in the running for the Waterloo regional chair position.
Only one candidate will be elected as the regional chair of the Region of Waterloo.
CTV News Kitchener reached out to all of the candidates to get a better idea of who they are, why they are running and what they think is the biggest issue in the community.
All candidates were emailed the same three questions.
Below are the three people running for regional chair of the Region of Waterloo.
Narine Dat Sookram
Narine Dat Sookram.
Who are you?
I am a husband and father of two girls living in the region for almost 30 years. I work fulltime as a Vocational Rehabilitation Specialist and part-time as a Social Worker/Psychotherapist. I am the holder of over one dozen college/university degrees and the recipient of over 200 prestigious awards.
Why are you running?
I identified an urgent need to close the gap between the different levels involved in the community, as regional chair has the responsibility to bring into the fold: first and foremost, the general public (not just the go to popular ones), second, the staff of whatever department the issue is dealing with, and third, the politicians around the council table.
What do you think is the most pressing issue facing the Region of Waterloo and how do you plan to address it?
Sorry, I do not come in with my issues, I will come in with the issues of the people I represent, and whatever will develop along the four years, and using the same equation of closing the gap, will do my utmost to resolve the issue to first the public satisfaction, but also in such a way that staff can relate and see how it is doable, it may also require coordinating with other levels of government
A healthy democracy requires a concerted effort and positive collaboration between local politicians and the residents they represent, and to have an open-door policy of listening more and talking less or even better still, go the extra mile to accomplish and tackle issues of concern and implement the necessary changes that are necessary. As I see it, the responsibility of the regional chair is to help bridge the existing GAP that has been widening over the years.
Closing the gap in whatever the grievance of the community happens to be, based on what arises and what had in the past been neglected. Leadership is about bringing all levels to the table, staff, elected representatives, and the people we serve and guide the process to solve issues.
Brendon John Da Costa
Brendon John Da Costa.
Who are you?
I'm a certified financial planner, having worked in the financial industry for over a decade - I've lived in Waterloo region all my life. I'm a first-generation Canadian to immigrant parents from Portugal, attended the University of Waterloo earning a degree in psychology and criminology, and live in Kitchener.
Why are you running?
I'm your typical middle-class worker who has had the pleasure of watching Waterloo region grow rapidly. But in recent years, I've noticed a decline in livability, both socially and economically - I believe it's my civic duty to get involved and represent the average person’s needs.
What do you think is the most pressing issue facing the Region of Waterloo and how do you plan to address it?
The rising cost of living is deeply troubling, and from the conversations I've had with residents, is one of the most pressing matters this election.
It impacts affordability at many different levels: whether it's affordable housing, homelessness, inflation, or the cost of the region to operate with the steep level of taxes we already pay.
I have a multi-pronged approach to deal with each element of affordability - from a first-time home buying initiative to drive down the price of rent, to budgetary auditing to find ways to reallocate resources on a needs basis, to the development of mental health and addiction facilities.
These are incredibly complex situations that require incredibly complex solutions - readers should check out my website: www.dacostaforKW.com, or send me an email directly if they'd like to understand the specifics of my proposals.
Karen Redman (incumbent)
Karen Redman is running for reelection as Chair of Region of Waterloo Council. (Submitted)
Who are you?
I am a lifelong resident of Waterloo Region, raised in Cambridge, currently reside in Kitchener, and have been Regional Chair since 2018. I was the Executive Director at Habitat for Humanity in Waterloo Region. I have served as a Member of Parliament. I have over 25 years of political experience.
Why are you running?
My primary motivation for participating in politics stems from a desire to serve my community. It's a tremendous opportunity to contribute to positive change and to advocate on behalf of individuals whose voices are not always heard at the decision-making table. Regardless of the level of government, the issues are diverse and solutions are complex and challenging.
I come into this election with extensive experience in public service at the federal and school board levels, as well as municipal. While that broad experience is always beneficial, I often draw on my experience in Parliament as a Whip and engage those skills in engaging diverse stakeholders in a unified solution. Our best work for our community is accomplished by building consensus and finding common ground.
What do you think is the most pressing issue facing the Region of Waterloo and how do you plan to address it?
My priorities for the Region are housing attainability, supporting future prosperity with infrastructure investments, and working with community and government partners to ensure mental health supports/health services are available for residents. Waterloo Region is one of the fastest growing communities in Canada and it's important for the region's leadership to improve opportunities for growth, prosperity and social responsiveness.
