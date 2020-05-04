KITCHENER -- The victim of a fatal hit-and-run collision north of Elmira has been identified.

Lewis Martin's family confirms he died suddenly as the result of a fatal roadside accident on May 1.

"He was our son – he was our youngest son. We will miss him," his father, Maynard Martin, tells CTV.

He says his son was "cheerful and not someone to hold a grudge at all."

An uncle of seven nieces and two nephews, 18-year-old Lewis Martin was struck near Reid Woods Drive on Friday night.

Police say a vehicle had been heading north when it hit Martin. According to a news release, the driver initially stopped to help but then fled.

Lewis Martin was pronounced dead at the scene. Police had previously reported the age of the victim as 17-years-old, and then revised that to say he was a 19-year-old man.

Martin would have turned 19 in December.

On Sunday, police announced that they had charged a 19-year-old man with failure to stop after an accident causing death.

The family says that, while they are saddened by what happened, they know their son would forgive the driver for what happened.

"If he had a chance to share his view point on what happened – from what we knew, even at his age, he would say, 'how can we not choose to forgive the driver of the vehicle?'" Maynard Martin says.

"Because there was obviously no evil intentions on his part and he made a mistake like we all do, even from the perspective of a foolish choice to leave the scene."

The family says that they hope the driver will use this tragedy as a stepping stone to learn from in their lives, rather than their life being "crushed."

Police are still investigating the circumstances of the crash.

An obituary for Lewis Martin says that a private family internment and service will take place at Creek Bank Mennonite Meeting House.