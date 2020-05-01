KITCHENER -- Waterloo Regional Police have charged a driver regarding a fatal hit and run crash on Arthur Street north of Elmira.

The incident happened just before 11 p.m. Friday night near Reid Woods Drive.

Police reports indicate that a vehicle was travelling north when it struck a cyclist.

The driver initially stopped to offer assistance but then fled the scene, according to officials.

A 19-year-old man and rider of the bicycle was pronounced dead on the scene.

On Sunday, police announced that they have charged another 19-year-old man with failure to stop after an accident causing death.

Major crimes, traffic services, and forensic units are all investigating. Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to call Waterloo Regional Police.