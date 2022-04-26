Here's the latest on changing child care costs in Waterloo region

Local parents say they’re looking forward to the lower child care costs promised by the federal and provincial governments in March. But local child care operators are still waiting to hear more details on how the program will roll out.

Meanwhile child care costs at Waterloo Region District School Board are going up.

The Canada-Wide Early Learning and Child Care Agreement will see child-care fees cut in half by the end of the year and rebates retroactive to April 1 handed out to parents in May. The province said the deal will result in an average of $10 a day for child care by September 2025.

That's welcome news for parent Elizabeth Faus who has a 22-month-old at St. Brigid Rising Oaks Early Learning Centre in Ayr.

“We did the two days minimum. That was stretching us while I am on maternity leave,” said Faus. “But knowing that there is going to be a reduction in fees, I would like to get her in a third day.”

According to the province, it is up to child care operators to apply to be part of the program.

“We encourage them to do so expeditiously,” said a spokesperson for the Education Minister’s office in an emailed statement. “Once they enroll, we will approve them, and get those dollars flowing. We are moving quick, but it does require each operator to make the decision to enroll first.”

Timelines for funding to participating licensees will depend on each service system manager's local process.

The CEO at Rising Oaks Early Learning Ontario said they waiting to hear from the region on how they will be able to provide the discounts.

“We’re waiting for the region to review the guidelines and create some processes for that to happen,” said Lori Prospero CEO, Rising Oaks Early Learning Ontario. “I would anticipate realistically that it is going to be into the summer or even into the early fall before there’s actually fee reductions happening for parents.”

Prospero said child care operators welcome the new program and many hope the it will help open up new spots for families.

NEW FACILITY

Rising Oaks is opening a new facility in Kitchener in September 2022. It will be colocated with the Oak Creek Public School at 80 Tartan Ave.

The facility is still under construction.

It will be licensed for 230 spaces:

10 infants

30 toddlers

48 preschool

52 kindergarten before/after school

90 school-age (Grades 1 to 6) before/after school

The new Rising Oaks facility under construction in Kitchener. (Submitted/Rising Oaks)

CHANGES AT WRDSB

Reduced fees under the federal-provincial agreement are for licensed child care programs only. Child care services offered with Waterloo Region District School Board (WRDSB) are not currently included. Trustees unanimously approved raising their fees at a meeting on Monday. Starting September, it will cost $29 per day per student for the extended day program outside of regular school hours. The new cost is up $1.50, or just over five per cent, from last year.

“We attempt to operate the program on a cost recovery basis that means we are breaking even. We are not generating any profit and are trying to minimize and or limit our loss on the program,” said Matthew Gerard with WRDSB.

Trustees with the public school board say staff are working to qualify for $10 dollar a day child care in the near future. They attribute this round of increases to rising staff salaries and benefits for the upcoming school year, and an increase in the cost of supporting students with special needs.