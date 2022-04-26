WRDSB increases cost for extended childcare day program
Families with Waterloo Region District School Board (WRDSB) will soon be paying a little more for childcare outside of regular school hours.
Trustees approved a $29 per day per student fee for the extended day program at a Monday night meeting.
The unanimous vote raises the cost by $1.50, or just over five per cent, from last year.
The board's staff says the move was based on several factors, like an increase to the average staff salary costs and benefits for the upcoming school year, as well as a rise in costs for supports for students with special needs.
The program is currently not eligible for the Canada-wide early learning and childcare agreement announced last month by the provincial and federal governments, which will see childcare fees for kids five and younger reduced to $10 per day by September 2025 for licensed programs.
"This program is critical for making sure childcare is more affordable for families," said Melissa Hilton, the manager of the extended day program for WRDSB. "My team and I are working closely with the ministry of education childcare licensing branch to determine options for licensing our programs.
"If these efforts are successful, four and five-year-olds participating in our extended day program will be eligible for the reduced rates under the terms of the Canada-wide early learning and childcare agreement for the 2022-2023 school year.
Staff says families will be able to choose between either before school care, after school care, or a mix of both.
The extended day program will continue to be offered on most non-instructional days, including PD days, winter days, and March break.
