Here's how local students voted in their mock federal election

KITCHENER -

As voters in Waterloo Region and across Canada headed to the polls this week, students not yet eligible to vote were also able to cast a ballot in a mock election in their schools.

Schools set up their own elections on Monday as part of Student Vote Canada. Students took on the role of election workers and coordinated a school election.

Here's how Waterloo Region students voted in their local ridings:

KITCHENER CENTRE

Mike Morrice, Green Party of Canada, 1,060, 29.58 per cent

Beisan Zubi, New Democratic Party, 884, 24.67 per cent

Mary Henein Thorn, Conservative Party of Canada, 627, 17.49 per cent

Raj Saini, Liberal Party of Canada, 605, 16.88 per cent

KITCHENER SOUTH-HESPELER

Suresh Arangath, New Democratic Party, 473, 26.18 per cent

Valerie Bradford, Liberal Party of Canada, 455, 25.18 per cent

Tyler Calver, Conservative Party of Canada, 375, 20.75 per cent

Gabe Rose, Green Party of Canada, 237, 13.12 per cent

KITCHENER-CONESTOGA

Tim Louis, Liberal Party of Canada, 677, 32.71 per cent

Carlene Hawley, Conservative Party of Canada, 454, 21.93 per cent

Narine Dat Sookram, New Democratic Party, 419, 20.24 per cent

Owen Bradley, Green Party of Canada, 373, 18.02 per cent

There were no results available for Waterloo or Cambridge ridings as of 5 p.m. Tuesday.