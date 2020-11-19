KITCHENER -- Police and paramedic services are on the scene of a single-vehicle crash that happened in Guelph on Thursday afternoon.

According to the Ontario Provincial Police, it happened at Laird and Hanlon Expressway. The northbound ramp was blocked as a result.

The Guelph Police Service also responded to the scene. Officials asked that the driving public use an alternate route while the crash was investigated and cleaned up.

It's not yet clear what caused the crash or whether anyone was hurt.

This is a developing story. Check back for more details.