

CTV Kitchener





A 16-year-old boy has been charged with arson in connection with a fire which destroyed the garage of a Guelph home.

The charges relate to the Sunday night fire at a home on Queensdale Crescent, in the city’s west end.

Firefighters arrived at the scene to find flames coming from the garage. They extinguished the fire before it could spread to the rest of the house, and soon had reason to believe it was intentionally set.

Damage in the fire is estimated at more than $350,000. No injuries were reported.