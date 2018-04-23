

CTV Kitchener





The Guelph Fire department is investigating a fire at Linamar Gear in Guelph.

Firefighters were called to the plant on Independence Place on Sunday for the reported fire.

When crews arrived they say there was smoke coming from roof stacks and the flames were contained to an oil quench press.

The fire department says firefighters were able to quickly douse the flames using extinguishers and foam.

They say there were no injuries to firefighters or employees.

Fire officials have not yet released a cause or a damage estimate.