GUELPH -- A 79-year-old man has died in hospital after being hit by an SUV on Tuesday morning in Guelph.

A collision between the pedestrian and an SUV happened near the intersection of Woolwich Street and Speedvale Avenue.

The 85-year-old driver was charged with careless driving causing death and was the only person in the SUV.

“Both of them sustained life-threatening injuries and they were both transported to hospital,” says Constable Kyle Grant with the Guelph Police Service.

Investigators closed the intersection and were reconstructing the scene to figure out what happened.

The moments leading up to the crash are still unclear.

Investigators are trying to determine if the pedestrian had the right of way.

“They were in the middle of the road and that’s how they were struck. As for whether it happened in the crosswalk or outside, the investigation is ongoing,” says Grant.

The intersection was reopened Tuesday afternoon.