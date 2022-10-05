Guelph man in custody for alleged murder now charged with attempted murder months earlier

The Guelph man already facing a second-degree murder charge in connection to a July homicide has now been charged with attempted murder in a separate investigation.

The 43-year-old was arrested in July after human remains were found behind a business near the Speed River close to downtown. He’s been in custody since.

On Wednesday, Guelph police announced new charges had been laid in connection to an assault at a downtown residential building in May. The victim, an adult man, was severely injured and left with “permanent physical damage,” police said.

The new charges include attempted murder, aggravated assault, and assault with a weapon and possessing a weapon for a dangerous purpose.