Murder charge laid after human remains found behind Guelph business

Police have charged a man with second-degree murder after human remains were found behind a Guelph business on Wednesday afternoon.

Guelph police said they received information on Monday alleging a murder had taken place inside a downtown apartment the day before.

Police spokesperson Scott Tracey said the investigation led police to search a number of places throughout the downtown and along the Speed River by boat.

Ultimately, officers located a man’s body behind a business near the intersection of Wellington Street East and Wyndham Street South on Wednesday afternoon.

Police identified a suspect and arrested him late Wednesday morning.

A 43-year-old Guelph man is now charged with second-degree murder. He’s scheduled to appear in Guelph bail court Thursday.

Tracey described the victim as a man in his 50s with no fixed address.

“The two parties were known to each other,” Tracey said. “This was not a random situation.”

On Thursday, several police vehicles, including a forensics van, could be seen in Downtown Guelph outside apartments on Carden Street.

The victim's cause of death has not been released at this time.

This is a developing story and will be updated.