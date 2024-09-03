Guelph man arrested for sexually assaulting teen neighbour
A 49-year-old Guelph man has been arrested after police say he sexually assaulted his teen neighbour.
According to police, on Friday after 10 p.m., a 18-year-old woman called Guelph police saying she had been followed home to her west-end apartment by a man who lives in the same building.
Police said he knocked on the apartment door and was let in by her younger sibling.
He partially undid his pants and attempted to remove her shirt, according to a news release. He also allegedly offered to pay her for sex and uttered a death threat. The victim sustained minor injuries.
Police said they learned about another incident three years ago where he touched her inappropriately and asked for sex.
He was arrested for sexual assault, sexual interference, uttering threats, communicating to obtain sexual services and criminal harassment.
Kitchener Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Video shows man used as 'human shield' during daytime shootout in Hamilton
Police are asking for the public’s help identifying two men who were captured on video firing shots at each other across a street in Hamilton over the weekend.
John Tavares is taking the CRA to court. A ruling against him could change how NHL teams sign players
Toronto Maple Leafs forward John Tavares is taking the CRA to court over a dispute as to how a signing bonus from 2018 should be taxed. The ruling could have a chilling effect on how Canadian NHL franchises negotiate with unrestricted free agents.
Canada issues new travel advice amid spread of bug-transmitted disease
Canada is advising travellers to be aware of reported viral Oropouche outbreaks in the Americas, where overall cases are higher than expected and some countries have recorded their first-ever infections.
U.S. charges Hamas leader, other militants in connection with Oct. 7 massacre in Israel
The U.S. Justice Department announced criminal charges Tuesday against Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar and other militants in connection with the Oct. 7, 2023, rampage in Israel.
11-year-old boy confesses to killing former mayor of a small Louisiana town and his daughter
An 11-year-old boy has admitted to police he fatally shot the former interim mayor of a small Louisiana town and his adult daughter, authorities said.
Man, 50 others go on trial in France for rape of drugged wife
A 71-year-old man is on trial in France accused of drugging his wife and inviting dozens of strangers to rape her in their home over nearly a decade in a case that has shocked the country.
These grocery items have become cheaper, according to a new analysis
Families facing the financial challenge of making school lunches will find some relief this fall. Here are the latest grocery price trends, according to a new analysis.
Woman dies after being hit by Winnipeg police vehicle near homeless encampment
A woman has died after being hit by a police vehicle Monday while officers were returning someone to an encampment in Winnipeg.
Just returned from the Olympics, a Ugandan athlete is set on fire by her boyfriend
A Ugandan athlete living in Kenya was set ablaze by her boyfriend and is currently receiving treatment for 75 per cent burns, police said.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.