Guelph man arrested for sexually assaulting teen neighbour

A 49-year-old Guelph man has been arrested after police say he sexually assaulted his teen neighbour.

According to police, on Friday after 10 p.m., a 18-year-old woman called Guelph police saying she had been followed home to her west-end apartment by a man who lives in the same building.

Police said he knocked on the apartment door and was let in by her younger sibling.

He partially undid his pants and attempted to remove her shirt, according to a news release. He also allegedly offered to pay her for sex and uttered a death threat. The victim sustained minor injuries.

Police said they learned about another incident three years ago where he touched her inappropriately and asked for sex.

He was arrested for sexual assault, sexual interference, uttering threats, communicating to obtain sexual services and criminal harassment.