KITCHENER -- Temporary changes are coming to some roads and sidewalks in the City of Guelph in order to give pedestrians and cyclists more space to safely get around.

Changes will be made beginning the week of June 8 to seven sites throughout the city in order to create enough room for people to be able to stay two metres apart.

“We are trying to balance impacts to all road users,” says Kealy Dedman, Deputy Chief Administrative Officer of Infrastructure, Development and Enterprise Services, in a statement.

“Where possible, we are creating one-way sidewalks instead of closing vehicle lanes, or putting up signs to let pedestrians know a narrow spot is coming up ahead.”

The city will be closing off one lane of traffic to vehicles on Speedvale Avenue Bridge over the Speed River, and Eramosa Road between the Downtown Trail and Delhi Street.

In addition, there will be a number of newly designated one-way sidewalks at the following locations:

Eramosa Road between Callandar Drive and Orchard Crescent

Paisley Street between Dublin and Glasgow streets

The Edinburgh Road Bridge between the Royal Recreational Trail heads

Woodlawn Road on the south side from Fairway Lane to 250 meters west of Fairway Lane

The Macdonell Street Bridge between Arthur Street South/Elizabeth Street, Arthur Street North/Rose Street and Woolwich/Wellington Street

“We ask community members to be patient and kind to their fellow road users as we try these new ways of physical distancing during our new normal,” adds Dedman.

These spots were chosen for the temporary changes based on factors like physical constraints, such as guardrails, and high-traffic routes that serve grocery stores and hospitals, and high-volume trail connections.

The city says they will be monitoring these areas and will make any adjustments as needed.