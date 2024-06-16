Police want to speak with man about reported sexual assault in Waterloo

Waterloo regional police are trying to identify a man as part of a sexual assault investigation in Waterloo.

Officers were told a male was outside a home in the Peppler Street and Young Street East area on June 5 around 3 p.m.

He said he was sexually assault by an unknown man.

Investigators have released a photo of a man they are trying to locate. They said they want to speak with him about the incident.

Anyone with more information is urged to contact police.