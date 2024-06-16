KITCHENER
    • Burn ban coming to Puslinch

    Generic image of a camp fire.
    All open air fires will soon be prohibited in Puslinch as the township implements a total burn ban.

    The measure will come into effect on June 17 at 7 a.m.

    According to the township’s website, the ban is being implemented due to dry conditions.

