Pedestrian hit west of Erin

    Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) are investigating after a pedestrian was hit in Wellington County.

    Constable Joshua Cunningham said the crash happened on Saturday around 5 a.m. on Wellington Road 124, west of Erin.

    Police said the pedestrian was hit by the driver of an SUV, who stayed at the crash site.

    The pedestrian, a 21-year-old man, was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

    The man was considered to be in stable condition by noon.

    Anyone with more information, or dash camera footage, is encouraged to contact police.

