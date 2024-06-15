Pedestrian hit west of Erin

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) are investigating after a pedestrian was hit in Wellington County.

Constable Joshua Cunningham said the crash happened on Saturday around 5 a.m. on Wellington Road 124, west of Erin.

Police said the pedestrian was hit by the driver of an SUV, who stayed at the crash site.

The pedestrian, a 21-year-old man, was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The man was considered to be in stable condition by noon.

Anyone with more information, or dash camera footage, is encouraged to contact police.