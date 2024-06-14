Missing Princeton man found dead, police say it’s not suspicious
On Friday afternoon, the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) said his death is not being treated as suspicious but the investigation is ongoing.
The man, identified as Gary, was last seen on June 8.
At the time, police said he left his home that afternoon and was last seen near the railroad tracks at Main Street North and Railway Street West in Princeton, located in the township of Blandford-Blenheim.
Earlier this week the community was coming together for the search to find Gary.
There were concerns for his safety as he has a traumatic brain injury and requires medication, which he did not have with him.
There were a large number of volunteers from the community searching the area with OPP reminding all property owners/farmers to be on the lookout.
“I can’t even imagine what their family is going through. Just put yourself in their position,” Ed Sanchuk with the OPP said, in an interview with CTV News when Gary was still missing.
It is unclear where he was found or the circumstances surrounding his death.
